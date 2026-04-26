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Chef Kunal Kapur shares his ‘super crispy and crunchy’ fried potato recipe you will want to try now

Kunal Kapur's crispy fried potatoes are easy to make with just four ingredients; the perfect recipe to try while craving a quick, tasty snack. 

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 06:36 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Potatoes are arguably one of the most versatile vegetables available in terms of the number of ways they can be prepared. Taking to Instagram on April 25, MasterChef India judge and celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe that takes the humble potato and turns it into a crispy, savoury snack.

Kunal Kapur's crispy fried potatoes recipe uses only four ingredients. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe to enjoy gol gappe with aam panna and watermelon pani in summer

“Evenings just feel incomplete without something crispy, chatpata, and comforting—and that’s where laccha aloo hits different,” he wrote in the caption. “Thinly shredded potatoes, fried till golden, with that perfect crunch in every bite. Add a sprinkle of chaat masala, and suddenly it’s not just a snack, it’s a whole mood. Perfect with chai, especially after a long, tiring day when you just want something simple, warm, and satisfying without overthinking it.”

The recipe uses only four ingredients. The detailed steps to prepare the crispy potatoes are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Kunal Kapur shares his ‘super crispy and crunchy’ fried potato recipe you will want to try now
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