Chef Kunal Kapur shares his ‘super crispy and crunchy’ fried potato recipe you will want to try now

Potatoes are arguably one of the most versatile vegetables available in terms of the number of ways they can be prepared. Taking to Instagram on April 25, MasterChef India judge and celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shared one such recipe that takes the humble potato and turns it into a crispy, savoury snack.

Kunal Kapur's crispy fried potatoes recipe uses only four ingredients. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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“Evenings just feel incomplete without something crispy, chatpata, and comforting—and that’s where laccha aloo hits different,” he wrote in the caption. “Thinly shredded potatoes, fried till golden, with that perfect crunch in every bite. Add a sprinkle of chaat masala, and suddenly it’s not just a snack, it’s a whole mood. Perfect with chai, especially after a long, tiring day when you just want something simple, warm, and satisfying without overthinking it.”

The recipe uses only four ingredients. The detailed steps to prepare the crispy potatoes are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients to prepare crispy fried potatoes Potato (aloo) - ½ kg

Salt - to taste

Corn starch - 2 tbsp (approx)

Oil - for frying Method of preparation To make crispy laccha aloo, start by washing and peeling the potatoes. Then, cut them into very thin, even slices. Use a very sharp chef’s knife for this process, and take your time with it. In case it feels difficult, a mandoline can be used to get the same effect. Once all the potatoes are sliced, arrange the slices into small stacks, one on top of the other, and then, using the sharp knife, cut them into fine julienne. Dip them in cold water for two to three minutes. Then, drain the potatoes, add salt, and leave for 10 minutes. This will make the potato release its moisture. Next, squeeze out the excess water to make the potatoes crispier after frying. Now add corn starch, and mix well. Since the salt was previously added, no need to put more salt ahead of frying. Heat the oil for frying. Using a fork, shape the potatoes by swirling them with it and making small, round portions. Press it lightly so that the potatoes julienne sticks together. Slide each portion carefully into the hot oil. As it starts to cook, the potato balls will get firm, and then they can be turned over in the oil. Fry them till golden brown and take them out of the oil. As they cool down, the potatoes turn crispier. Your crispy laccha aloo is ready to serve. Enjoy with ketchup or any dip of your choice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients to prepare crispy fried potatoes Potato (aloo) - ½ kg

Salt - to taste

Corn starch - 2 tbsp (approx)

Oil - for frying Method of preparation To make crispy laccha aloo, start by washing and peeling the potatoes. Then, cut them into very thin, even slices. Use a very sharp chef’s knife for this process, and take your time with it. In case it feels difficult, a mandoline can be used to get the same effect. Once all the potatoes are sliced, arrange the slices into small stacks, one on top of the other, and then, using the sharp knife, cut them into fine julienne. Dip them in cold water for two to three minutes. Then, drain the potatoes, add salt, and leave for 10 minutes. This will make the potato release its moisture. Next, squeeze out the excess water to make the potatoes crispier after frying. Now add corn starch, and mix well. Since the salt was previously added, no need to put more salt ahead of frying. Heat the oil for frying. Using a fork, shape the potatoes by swirling them with it and making small, round portions. Press it lightly so that the potatoes julienne sticks together. Slide each portion carefully into the hot oil. As it starts to cook, the potato balls will get firm, and then they can be turned over in the oil. Fry them till golden brown and take them out of the oil. As they cool down, the potatoes turn crispier. Your crispy laccha aloo is ready to serve. Enjoy with ketchup or any dip of your choice. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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