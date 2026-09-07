Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant cheesy masala appe recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Coming up with something delicious for sudden hunger pangs is not always an easy task. However, taking to Instagram on September 7, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe that can help: cheesy masala appe.

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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Monday morning calls for something quick, nutritious and actually delicious! These masala appes tick all the boxes - perfect for breakfast, snack time, or basically whenever those mid-day cravings hit.”

The ingredients listed below make 36 small appes. The detailed instructions to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for masala appe Semolina - 1 cup

Curd - ¾ cup

Salt - 1 tsp (to taste)

Water - 1 cup

Peppercorn - 15

Oil - 2 tbsp

Dry red chillies - 2

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Channa dal - 2 tsp

Urad dal - 1 tsp

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Curry leaves - a sprig

Carrot, grated - ½ cup

Onion, chopped - ½ cup

Coriander, chopped - handful

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Oil - gentle spray

Cheese cubes - few (optional)

Oil - gentle spray Method of preparation In a bowl, combine semolina, curd, salt and water to make a smooth batter. Let it rest for around 10 to 15 minutes so the semolina can soften. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add peppercorns and dry red chillies, and sauté for a while. Add asafoetida (hing), mustard seeds, cumin, chana dal and urad dal. Let them crackle and turn lightly golden. Next, add chopped ginger, green chilli and curry leaves. Sauté until fragrant. Add grated carrot and chopped onion, and cook for two to three minutes until the vegetables are slightly softened. Turn off the heat and mix in chopped coriander. Add this tempering to the rested batter and mix well. Just before cooking, add baking powder to the batter and gently mix. Heat an appe pan and lightly spray oil in each cavity. Pour some batter, place a small cube of cheese in the centre (optional), and cover with a little more batter. Cook on medium heat, turning occasionally, until the appes are golden and crisp on all sides. Serve hot with green chutney or ketchup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for masala appe Semolina - 1 cup

Curd - ¾ cup

Salt - 1 tsp (to taste)

Water - 1 cup

Peppercorn - 15

Oil - 2 tbsp

Dry red chillies - 2

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Channa dal - 2 tsp

Urad dal - 1 tsp

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Curry leaves - a sprig

Carrot, grated - ½ cup

Onion, chopped - ½ cup

Coriander, chopped - handful

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Oil - gentle spray

Cheese cubes - few (optional)

Oil - gentle spray Method of preparation In a bowl, combine semolina, curd, salt and water to make a smooth batter. Let it rest for around 10 to 15 minutes so the semolina can soften. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add peppercorns and dry red chillies, and sauté for a while. Add asafoetida (hing), mustard seeds, cumin, chana dal and urad dal. Let them crackle and turn lightly golden. Next, add chopped ginger, green chilli and curry leaves. Sauté until fragrant. Add grated carrot and chopped onion, and cook for two to three minutes until the vegetables are slightly softened. Turn off the heat and mix in chopped coriander. Add this tempering to the rested batter and mix well. Just before cooking, add baking powder to the batter and gently mix. Heat an appe pan and lightly spray oil in each cavity. Pour some batter, place a small cube of cheese in the centre (optional), and cover with a little more batter. Cook on medium heat, turning occasionally, until the appes are golden and crisp on all sides. Serve hot with green chutney or ketchup. {{/usCountry}}

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