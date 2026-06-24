Chef Kunal Kapur shares quick and easy watermelon and avocado salad recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Summer has given way to monsoon in many parts of the country, but the summer fruits still rule the markets. If you are struggling with what to do after weeks of having watermelon the usual way, chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a solution.

Kunal Kapur's watermelon and avocado salad can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares quick and easy banana toffee recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Taking to Instagram on June 24, he shared a watermelon and avocado salad recipe that looks fancy but is extremely simple to make. Describing the dish, Kunal Kapur wrote in the caption:

“Some summer recipes feel complicated. This watermelon avocado salad is the exact opposite. Sweet watermelon, creamy avocado, fresh herbs and a simple dressing come together in minutes, making it perfect for hot afternoons, lazy lunches or when you need something light alongside a bigger meal. It’s refreshing, colourful and one of those dishes that tastes like summer in a bowl. Easy to make, easy to love, and even easier to finish.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the salad are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the salad are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for watermelon and avocado salad Watermelon, diced - 3 cups

Avocado, medium - 1

Tofu, diced - 200 gms

Basil or Mint leaves - few sprigs

Onion, small, sliced - 1

Walnuts, chopped - handful For salad dressing Mustard paste - 2 tbsp

Olive oil - 3 tbsp

Honey - 1 tbsp

Lemon juice - 3 tbsp

Basil or Mint leaves - a sprig

Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Salt - to taste

Chilli flakes - ½ tsp (optional) Method of preparation First, take a watermelon. Separate the red interior from the outer green surface, and then turn them into small cubes. Next, peel and chop the avocado into small cubes. Cut the tofu into similar-sized cubes, and keep them all aside. Taking a large mixing bowl, add the watermelon cubes, avocado pieces, and tofu cubes. Sprinkle a handful of chopped basil or mint leaves, and add one finely sliced onion and a handful of toasted and chopped walnuts. Now prepare the sauce. In a blender, add mustard paste, olive oil, honey, lemon juice (balsamic vinegar or tamarind paste works as well), a sprig of basil or mint leaves, pepper, salt, and chilli flakes. Blend it until it becomes smooth, and the dressing is ready. Pour the dressing into the mixing bowl and then toss the ingredients in it. Use very light hands so that the ingredients, watermelon, avocado and tofu maintain their structures. The salad is ready. Plate it in a serving bowl and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for watermelon and avocado salad Watermelon, diced - 3 cups

Avocado, medium - 1

Tofu, diced - 200 gms

Basil or Mint leaves - few sprigs

Onion, small, sliced - 1

Walnuts, chopped - handful For salad dressing Mustard paste - 2 tbsp

Olive oil - 3 tbsp

Honey - 1 tbsp

Lemon juice - 3 tbsp

Basil or Mint leaves - a sprig

Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Salt - to taste

Chilli flakes - ½ tsp (optional) Method of preparation First, take a watermelon. Separate the red interior from the outer green surface, and then turn them into small cubes. Next, peel and chop the avocado into small cubes. Cut the tofu into similar-sized cubes, and keep them all aside. Taking a large mixing bowl, add the watermelon cubes, avocado pieces, and tofu cubes. Sprinkle a handful of chopped basil or mint leaves, and add one finely sliced onion and a handful of toasted and chopped walnuts. Now prepare the sauce. In a blender, add mustard paste, olive oil, honey, lemon juice (balsamic vinegar or tamarind paste works as well), a sprig of basil or mint leaves, pepper, salt, and chilli flakes. Blend it until it becomes smooth, and the dressing is ready. Pour the dressing into the mixing bowl and then toss the ingredients in it. Use very light hands so that the ingredients, watermelon, avocado and tofu maintain their structures. The salad is ready. Plate it in a serving bowl and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON