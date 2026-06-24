Chef Kunal Kapur shares quick and easy watermelon and avocado salad recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Craving a fancy fruit salad but not sure what to make? Kunal Kapur's watermelon and avocado salad recipe is the perfect fix for the season.
Summer has given way to monsoon in many parts of the country, but the summer fruits still rule the markets. If you are struggling with what to do after weeks of having watermelon the usual way, chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a solution.
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Taking to Instagram on June 24, he shared a watermelon and avocado salad recipe that looks fancy but is extremely simple to make. Describing the dish, Kunal Kapur wrote in the caption:
“Some summer recipes feel complicated. This watermelon avocado salad is the exact opposite. Sweet watermelon, creamy avocado, fresh herbs and a simple dressing come together in minutes, making it perfect for hot afternoons, lazy lunches or when you need something light alongside a bigger meal. It’s refreshing, colourful and one of those dishes that tastes like summer in a bowl. Easy to make, easy to love, and even easier to finish.”
The detailed steps to prepare the salad are presented as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The detailed steps to prepare the salad are presented as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for watermelon and avocado salad
- Watermelon, diced - 3 cups
- Avocado, medium - 1
- Tofu, diced - 200 gms
- Basil or Mint leaves - few sprigs
- Onion, small, sliced - 1
- Walnuts, chopped - handful
For salad dressing
- Mustard paste - 2 tbsp
- Olive oil - 3 tbsp
- Honey - 1 tbsp
- Lemon juice - 3 tbsp
- Basil or Mint leaves - a sprig
- Pepper powder - ½ tsp
- Salt - to taste
- Chilli flakes - ½ tsp (optional)
Method of preparation
- First, take a watermelon. Separate the red interior from the outer green surface, and then turn them into small cubes. Next, peel and chop the avocado into small cubes. Cut the tofu into similar-sized cubes, and keep them all aside.
- Taking a large mixing bowl, add the watermelon cubes, avocado pieces, and tofu cubes. Sprinkle a handful of chopped basil or mint leaves, and add one finely sliced onion and a handful of toasted and chopped walnuts.
- Now prepare the sauce. In a blender, add mustard paste, olive oil, honey, lemon juice (balsamic vinegar or tamarind paste works as well), a sprig of basil or mint leaves, pepper, salt, and chilli flakes. Blend it until it becomes smooth, and the dressing is ready.
- Pour the dressing into the mixing bowl and then toss the ingredients in it. Use very light hands so that the ingredients, watermelon, avocado and tofu maintain their structures.
- The salad is ready. Plate it in a serving bowl and enjoy.
Ingredients for watermelon and avocado salad
- Watermelon, diced - 3 cups
- Avocado, medium - 1
- Tofu, diced - 200 gms
- Basil or Mint leaves - few sprigs
- Onion, small, sliced - 1
- Walnuts, chopped - handful
For salad dressing
- Mustard paste - 2 tbsp
- Olive oil - 3 tbsp
- Honey - 1 tbsp
- Lemon juice - 3 tbsp
- Basil or Mint leaves - a sprig
- Pepper powder - ½ tsp
- Salt - to taste
- Chilli flakes - ½ tsp (optional)
Method of preparation
- First, take a watermelon. Separate the red interior from the outer green surface, and then turn them into small cubes. Next, peel and chop the avocado into small cubes. Cut the tofu into similar-sized cubes, and keep them all aside.
- Taking a large mixing bowl, add the watermelon cubes, avocado pieces, and tofu cubes. Sprinkle a handful of chopped basil or mint leaves, and add one finely sliced onion and a handful of toasted and chopped walnuts.
- Now prepare the sauce. In a blender, add mustard paste, olive oil, honey, lemon juice (balsamic vinegar or tamarind paste works as well), a sprig of basil or mint leaves, pepper, salt, and chilli flakes. Blend it until it becomes smooth, and the dressing is ready.
- Pour the dressing into the mixing bowl and then toss the ingredients in it. Use very light hands so that the ingredients, watermelon, avocado and tofu maintain their structures.
- The salad is ready. Plate it in a serving bowl and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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