Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple masala aloo sandwich recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The simple aloo sandwich is a humble dish, but it is also one of the most common snacks across the country. It is something that is made when one needs to prepare a quick tiffin to take to school or work, or when one craves something savoury and filling, but does not wish to toil for long in the kitchen.

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Taking to Instagram on July 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for the dish.

Describing it, he wrote in the caption, “Crispy on the outside, soft and spicy on the inside - this masala aloo sandwich is the ultimate comfort snack. A flavourful potato filling with onions, green chillies, coriander and everyday Indian spices is tucked between slices of bread and toasted until perfectly golden. It’s quick, satisfying and perfect for breakfast, evening chai or a lunchbox.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for masala aloo sandwich

For filling

Oil - 3 tbsp

Dry red chilli - 3

Mustard seeds - 1½ tsp

Cumin - 1½ tsp

Hing - ½ tsp

Onion, chopped - ½ cup

Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Curry leaves - a sprig

Potato, boiled - 4 (medium)

Salt - to taste

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Chilli powder - 2 tsp

Coriander, chopped - handful

Chaat masala - 2 tsp

For sandwich

Bread slice - 8

Butter - 1 tbsp (for every sandwich)

Green chutney, thick - ½ cup

For fried chilli

Oil - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, slit - 6-8

Chaat masala - a large pinch

Method of preparation

Heat some oil in a pan. To it, add chopped dry red chillies, mustard seeds, cumin, and hing, and let the spices pop. Now, add chopped onions, chopped ginger and chopped green chillies. Toss them for one to one and a half minutes on high heat, then add a sprig of curry leaves (optional). Take the boiled potatoes, smash them with your hand and add them to the pan. Give them a toss and add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, freshly chopped coriander and chaat masala. Stir it well, and the potato filling is ready. Take bread slices. Apply butter on one side and green chutney on the other. Add the potato filling on the green chutney side and make a sandwich, with the buttered side of the bread slices facing outward. Put the sandwich inside a sandwich maker or toast it in a pan. Cut the sandwiches into triangles, and serve them with fried green chillies with chaat masala sprinkled on top.

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