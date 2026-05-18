Chef Ranveer Brar shares achari mango chicken curry recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar brings together mango and chicken for a tangy and spicy curry to enjoy in summer.
Summer is the season of mangoes, a fruit that is incredibly versatile in the ways it can be prepared. On May 15, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared yet another recipe to make with mangoes, this time in combination with chicken.
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Ranveer Brar’s achari mango chicken curry takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare and can serve two to four people. The detailed steps are as follows.
Ingredients for achari mango chicken curry
For chicken marination
- 1 kg Chicken (thighs & drumsticks)
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp Ginger-Garlic paste
- 1 tbsp Oil
- Raw Mango (grated)
For searing chicken
- 1-2 tbsp Oil
- Marinated Chicken
For tadka
- 1-2 tbsp Ghee
- ½ tsp Cumin seeds
- ½ tsp Fennel seeds
- ¼ tsp dry Fenugreek seeds
- ½ tsp small Mustard seeds
- ½ no. Raw Mango (peeled & roughly diced)
- ½ medium Onion (roughly diced)
- 1 tsp Black Peppercorns (crushed)
- ½ tbsp Sugar
For mango chicken curry
- 2-3 tbsp Oil
- 2 Green cardamom
- 2 Black cardamom
- 2-3 Cloves
- 2 ½ medium Onions (roughly sliced)
- 2 medium Tomatoes (roughly diced)
- Salt to taste
- 1 heaped tsp Degi red chilli powder
- 1 tsp Turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp Coriander powder
- ½ tsp Cumin powder
- 3-4 large Tomatoes (puree)
- 1 tbsp tender Coriander stems (chopped)
- Cooked Chicken
- Little Water
- Prepared Tadka
- Salt to taste
- A pinch of Sugar
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For chicken marination
- In a bowl, add chicken, salt to taste, ginger garlic paste, oil, and grated raw mango and marinate well.
- Keep it aside for a while.
For searing chicken
- In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, place the marinated chicken and cook for 5-6 minutes or until it's half-cooked.
- Transfer it into the tray and keep it aside for further use.
For tadka
- In a pan, add ghee. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, dry fenugreek seeds, small mustard seeds and splutter well.
- Add raw mango, onion and saute it on high flames for 2-3 minutes.
- Add crushed black peppercorns, sugar and toss it for a minute.
- Turn off the flames and keep it aside for further use.
For mango chicken curry
- In a handi, add oil, once it's hot, add green cardamom, black cardamom, cloves, onions and cook for 4-5 minutes or until onion turns light golden in colour.
- Add tomatoes, salt to taste and cook for a while until the tomatoes get mushy in texture.
- Add degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and cook for a minute.
- Add tomato puree, tender coriander stems and cook for another 4-5 minutes until oil separates from the masala.
- Now, add cooked chicken, a little water and cook for a while.
- Finish it with the prepared tadka, salt to taste, a pinch of sugar and give it a good mix.
- Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with roti and steamed rice.
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