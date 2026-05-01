Should we wash chicken before cooking? AIIMS-trained neurologist explains, shares how best to clean raw chicken

Taking to Instagram on May 1, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, Consultant Neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, decided to weigh in on it and reveal the real health risk when it comes to preparing chicken.

Much like whether to put milk in cereal or cereal in milk, the debate about whether one should wash chicken ahead of cooking has been waging on the internet for quite some time.

Avoid washing raw chicken… While this may come as a surprise for many, Dr Chawla speaks out against washing chicken ahead of cooking.

“Most of us wash raw chicken before cooking because it feels more hygienic. But in reality, washing chicken under running tap water can actually spread bacteria around your kitchen,” stated the neurologist.

He explained that the moment people get raw chicken, their first instinct is to wash it with water to clean the visible dirt, blood clots, etc. One may feel that washing will clean out all impurities and improve the smell of raw chicken.

“However, the real problem is not the aesthetics of the chicken, but the bacterial contamination that is present within the chicken, which does not go away after being washed in water,” explained Dr Chawla.

“Raw chicken has bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter, which have a low infectious dose. This means even mild contamination can cause gastrointestinal infection among humans,” he continued.

“When you wash raw chicken in running water, tiny water splashes can carry bacteria onto nearby utensils, sinks, countertops, or even uncooked vegetables, which can then lead to infection.”

While one may believe that raw chicken becomes clean after washing, in reality, it is the kitchen that gets contaminated instead.

“This is why the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) and other food organisations forbid washing chicken ahead of cooking,” stated Dr Chawla. “The important thing to understand is this: water does not kill these bacteria. Proper cooking does.”

Practical approach to cleaning raw chicken In India, we often get fresh-cut meat from the market. Such chicken may sometimes have visible feathers, blood clots, or small bone fragments that need to be cleaned ahead of cooking, acknowledges Dr Chawla.

“These can simply be trimmed off or wiped with tissue paper,” he stated. “If you still prefer washing it, avoid holding it directly under running tap water. Instead, wash it gently in a bowl without splashing, and clean your hands, sink and utensils properly afterwards.”

“The goal is to prevent bacterial contamination and cook the chicken thoroughly and safely,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.