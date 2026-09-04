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Chef Ranveer Brar shares delicious dahi kebab sizzler recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Updated on: Sep 4, 2026, 21:16:39 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's dahi kebab sizzler takes approximately 40 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's dahi kebab sizzler takes approximately 40 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
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The dahi kebab sizzler is an scrumptious vegetarian meal that is easy to make at home; Chef Ranveer Brar shares recipe.

A good vegetarian sizzler is hard to find, but celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has a recipe that not only hits the spot, but is also not made out of just paneer. The dahi kebab sizzler recipe by the chef takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives a new twist to a classic recipe: Step-by-step preparation of mango butter chicken

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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