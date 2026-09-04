Chef Ranveer Brar shares delicious dahi kebab sizzler recipe: See step-by-step preparation

A good vegetarian sizzler is hard to find, but celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has a recipe that not only hits the spot, but is also not made out of just paneer. The dahi kebab sizzler recipe by the chef takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For dahi kebab
- 1 cup hung curd
- 1 inch ginger, finely chopped
- 4 green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)
- 1 tbsp brown onion, chopped
- 2-4 cashew nuts, chopped
- 2-4 raisins, chopped
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- ¼ cup paneer
- ½ tbsp roasted gram flour
- ½ tsp black peppercorns, crushed
- Salt to taste
For tomato chutney
- 1 tbsp oil
- A pinch of cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp fennel seeds
- A pinch of onion seeds
- ½ inch ginger (peeled and finely chopped)
- 1 green chilli (less spicy and chopped)
- 2-3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp jaggery, chopped
- 1 tsp vinegar
- A pinch of degi red chilli powder
For pea pulao
- 1 tbsp butter, cubed
- ¼ tsp cumin seeds
- ¼ cup fresh green peas
- Little water
- ½ tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- ½ cup cooked basmati rice
- 1 green chilli (less spicy and chopped)
- A pinch of black pepper powder
- Salt to taste
For coating
- 1 cup fresh bread crumbs
Other ingredients
- Oil for shallow frying
For assembling
- Cabbage leaves
- Pea pulao
- Tomato chutney
- Mint chutney
- Dahi kebab
- Tomato chutney
For garnish
- Butter, cubed
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For dahi kebab
- In a bowl, add hung curd, ginger, green chillies, brown onion, cashew nuts, raisins, coriander leaves, paneer, roasted gram flour, black peppercorns, salt to taste and mix everything well.
- Make lemon-sized balls and coat them well with bread crumbs.
- In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, place the dahi kebab and shallow fry until golden in colour.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For tomato chutney
- In a shallow pan, add oil. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and onion seeds and let them splutter.
- Add ginger, green chillies and saute them well. Add tomatoes, salt to taste, jaggery, vinegar, a pinch of degi red chilli powder and cook it for a minute.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For pea pulao
- In a shallow pan, add butter. Once it's melted, add cumin seeds and let them splutter well.
- Add fresh green peas and saute them for a minute, add a little water and let it cook.
- Add coriander leaves, cooked basmati rice, green chilli, a pinch of black pepper powder, salt to taste and toss everything well.
- Keep aside for future use.
For assembling
- Take a super hot sizzler plate, place some cabbage leaves, pea pulao, tomato chutney, mint chutney and place the prepared dahi ke kebab.
- Top it up with some tomato chutney and coriander sprig.
- Garnish it with butter and serve hot.
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Ingredients
For dahi kebab
- 1 cup hung curd
- 1 inch ginger, finely chopped
- 4 green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)
- 1 tbsp brown onion, chopped
- 2-4 cashew nuts, chopped
- 2-4 raisins, chopped
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- ¼ cup paneer
- ½ tbsp roasted gram flour
- ½ tsp black peppercorns, crushed
- Salt to taste
For tomato chutney
- 1 tbsp oil
- A pinch of cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp fennel seeds
- A pinch of onion seeds
- ½ inch ginger (peeled and finely chopped)
- 1 green chilli (less spicy and chopped)
- 2-3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp jaggery, chopped
- 1 tsp vinegar
- A pinch of degi red chilli powder
For pea pulao
- 1 tbsp butter, cubed
- ¼ tsp cumin seeds
- ¼ cup fresh green peas
- Little water
- ½ tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
- ½ cup cooked basmati rice
- 1 green chilli (less spicy and chopped)
- A pinch of black pepper powder
- Salt to taste
For coating
- 1 cup fresh bread crumbs
Other ingredients
- Oil for shallow frying
For assembling
- Cabbage leaves
- Pea pulao
- Tomato chutney
- Mint chutney
- Dahi kebab
- Tomato chutney
For garnish
- Butter, cubed
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For dahi kebab
- In a bowl, add hung curd, ginger, green chillies, brown onion, cashew nuts, raisins, coriander leaves, paneer, roasted gram flour, black peppercorns, salt to taste and mix everything well.
- Make lemon-sized balls and coat them well with bread crumbs.
- In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, place the dahi kebab and shallow fry until golden in colour.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For tomato chutney
- In a shallow pan, add oil. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and onion seeds and let them splutter.
- Add ginger, green chillies and saute them well. Add tomatoes, salt to taste, jaggery, vinegar, a pinch of degi red chilli powder and cook it for a minute.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For pea pulao
- In a shallow pan, add butter. Once it's melted, add cumin seeds and let them splutter well.
- Add fresh green peas and saute them for a minute, add a little water and let it cook.
- Add coriander leaves, cooked basmati rice, green chilli, a pinch of black pepper powder, salt to taste and toss everything well.
- Keep aside for future use.
For assembling
- Take a super hot sizzler plate, place some cabbage leaves, pea pulao, tomato chutney, mint chutney and place the prepared dahi ke kebab.
- Top it up with some tomato chutney and coriander sprig.
- Garnish it with butter and serve hot.
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This article is for informational purposes only.
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