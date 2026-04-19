Chef Ranveer Brar shares delicious mango shahi tukda recipe for summer: See step-by-step preparation

If there is one fruit that can define summer, it is undoubtedly the mango. The extremely versatile fruit comes in many varieties, and becomes an integral part of the desi lifestyle during these months. Be it an everyday snack or a royal feast, a meal in summer is almost unimaginable without the presence of the “king of fruits” in one form or another.

Ranveer Brar's mango shahi tukda recipe takes only 25 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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To help celebrate the special occasions that fall in summer, celebrity Chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his signature mango shahi tukda recipe that is easy to make and is sure to take the flavour profile of the festivities to the next level. The recipe takes just 25 minutes to make and serves four.

Ingredients for mango shahi tukda

For mango rabdi

3 Mangoes, medium size, peeled and cubed

1 cup Milk powder

½ tsp Baking soda

¼ cup Sugar

½ cup Milk

Few strands of saffron

2 Cardamom, crushed

For milk (for soaking)

1 ladle of prepared mango rabdi

500 ml Milk

For fried bread

6 White sliced bread, large-sized, cut into triangles

Ghee for shallow-frying

For garnish

½ Mango, peeled and cubed

A few mint leaves (Optional)

Method of Preparation

For mango rabdi

In a mixing bowl, add in peeled and cubed mangoes, milk powder, and saffron, and mix gently. Transfer this mixture and sugar into a cooking pot and allow it to cook for a minute. Add in the milk and cook for another two minutes on medium flame. Add in soda and cook for two to three minutes. Add in crushed cardamom and mix well. Remove from the flame and allow it to cool.

For milk (for soaking)

Add in a ladleful of prepared rabdi into one litre of milk (milk should be at room temperature).

For fried bread

Trim the edges of bread slices into a triangular shape. (Or you can cut them into a square shape as well) Heat the ghee in a frying pan and shallow fry the bread slices until light golden brown. Remove from the fried bread slices using a strainer and place immediately into prepared milk and soak for 20 to 25 minutes.

For service

Before serving, you can refrigerate it or consume it immediately. In a serving platter, arrange soaked bread slices (make sure you gently squeeze out the milk without breaking the bread). Pour the prepared rabdi over the soaked bread slices. Garnish with cubes of mango and mint.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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