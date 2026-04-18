What is the secret to a perfect white sauce? Chef Ranveer Brar explains and shares easy pasta recipe

A creamy bowl of white sauce pasta is one of the most popular comfort foods across the globe. And as the name highlights, the secret of a good pastis is in the perfect sauce. To help us make that, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on April 11 and shared a couple of pointers to keep in mind. Ranveer Brar's white sauce pasta recipe takes just 25 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

Also Read | What makes sooji cutlets soft? Chef Ranveer Brar explains, shares easy recipe

The first thing to keep in mind while preparing the white sauce is the correct ratio of ingredients, he stated, which is 1:1:10. That stands for one part butter, one part maida (flour), and 10 parts milk.

“If someone is allergic to butter or milk, then butter can be replaced with oil, and the dairy milk can be replaced with almond milk, oat milk, or even stock or water,” shared the chef. “One should take care not to turn the butter and maida into a halwa. After the butter is melted, the maida should be mixed into it slowly until the raw smell leaves, and then the milk needs to be poured in gradually.”