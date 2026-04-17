What makes sooji cutlets soft? Chef Ranveer Brar explains, shares easy recipe

Sooji or rawa cutlets are a soft, savoury snack common in desi homes. However, many young cooks struggle to achieve the right texture in the dish, which can become hard and grainy if not prepared properly. Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for veg sooji cutlet. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on April 15, celebrity chef and Masterchef India judge Ranveer Brar shared the secret to getting the texture right every time. According to the chef, the key to keeping sooji cutlets soft is giving the dish sufficient time to cook.

In his words, “It is important to cook rawa (sooji) properly. The liquid present in the rawa will make it soft and provide the correct texture for the cutlets. If you take the rawa mixture off the heat early, instead of soft rawa cutlets, you will be left with ones hard enough to break your teeth and with a grainy texture.”

“Rawa takes time to absorb the water,” he stated. “Cooking is a function of time and temperature.”