Crispy Aloo Tikki in Air Fryer: How To Prepare These Healthy Potato Cutlets At Home

Aloo tikki has always been a familiar part of Indian street food culture, enjoyed across homes and cities as a simple potato-based snack. Traditionally shallow-fried on hot tawas, it was known for being filling, affordable, and easy to prepare with basic pantry ingredients. Over time, it became a go-to evening snack and a popular option for children and adults alike. Crispy Aloo Tikki in Air Fryer (Freepik)

Potatoes, the main ingredient in aloo tikki, have been part of Indian cooking since their introduction centuries ago. They were quickly accepted because they stored well, cooked easily, and paired with local spices. In tikkis, potatoes are mashed and seasoned, then shaped into cutlets that cook evenly and hold together well.

Preparing aloo tikki in an air fryer changes the cooking method while keeping the core recipe intact. Air frying uses hot air circulation instead of excess oil, allowing the cutlets to cook evenly and develop a crisp outer layer with much less fat. This makes the snack lighter and easier to include in everyday meals.

Air-fried aloo tikki helps control oil intake while still providing carbohydrates that offer energy and satiety. Adding herbs, peas, or spices increases fibre and flavour without complicating the recipe.

Making crispy aloo tikki at home using an air fryer reflects how traditional snacks can adapt to modern kitchens. It allows better portion control, cleaner cooking, and a familiar taste that fits more comfortably into balanced eating habits.

Ingredients (Makes 8–10 tikkis) Boiled potatoes, mashed – 3 medium (about 2 cups)

Green peas, boiled and mashed – ½ cup

Ginger, grated – 1 teaspoon

Green chilli, finely chopped – 1 (optional)

Cumin powder – ½ teaspoon

Red chilli powder – ¼ teaspoon

Garam masala – ¼ teaspoon

Cornflour or rice flour – 2 tablespoons

Salt – to taste

Oil spray or brush – as needed Instructions Take mashed potatoes and peas in a mixing bowl. Add ginger, green chilli, spices, salt, and cornflour. Mix well until a soft, non-sticky mixture forms. Divide into equal portions and shape into flat round tikkis. Preheat air fryer to 180°C for 3–4 minutes. Lightly brush or spray oil on both sides of the tikkis. Place tikkis in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Air fry at 180°C for 12–15 minutes, flipping halfway. Remove once both sides are crisp and evenly cooked. Serve hot with chutney or as a light snack. FAQs Is air fryer aloo tikki healthier than the fried version? Yes, air frying uses much less oil, which helps reduce overall fat intake.

2. Can aloo tikki be prepared in advance for air frying?

Yes, shaped tikkis can be refrigerated for up to a day before cooking.

3. Can these tikkis be eaten during weight management?

They can be enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced meal or snack.