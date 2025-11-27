Homemade Pav Bhaji Recipe: The Easy And Healthier Recipe For India's Favourite Street Food

Pav bhaji is one of India’s most loved and iconic street foods, known for its rich flavours, buttery texture and vibrant mix of vegetables. When you make it at home, you can choose your own ingredients and still enjoy the same bold, satisfying flavour. The combination of mashed vegetables and spices makes oav bhaji both comforting and surprisingly balanced. Authentic Pav Bhaji At Home(Freepik)

Pav bhaji is made with everyday vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, peas, carrots, and capsicum. Study says that each one adds its own mix of fibre and vitamins, making the dish wholesome without taking away from its classic street-style taste. These vegetables support digestion, help maintain steady energy and keep the stomach comfortable after meals. Since the vegetables are mashed and cooked until soft, the bhaji becomes gentle on the stomach and works well for both kids and adults.

Pav bhaji also has nutritional advantages when made at home. You can adjust the amount of butter, choose fresher vegetables, and control the spice level without losing the authentic flavour. According to a 2011 study, the mix of fibre-rich vegetables helps keep you full for longer, while ingredients like peas and carrots support immunity and eye health. The spices, especially pav bhaji masala, ginger, and warmth and help improve digestion.

Another benefit is how versatile and convenient the dish is. One batch can be made for the whole family, and the bhaji reheats well for quick meals. Pairing it with whole wheat pav or a lightly toasted bun creates a balanced, filling plate that satisfies cravings without being too heavy.

How To Make Authentic Pav Bhaji At Home

Authentic pav bhaji, a Mumbai street food staple, is made with mixed vegetables simmered in a rich and spicy mixture of butter until they become a lovely, smooth mash. It's a filling, fibre and vitamin-packed meal made with a medley of vegetables like potatoes, peas, tomatoes and capsicum, and is guaranteed to warm the heart. This version at home gives you the same authentic taste but with the bonus of using cleaner and fresher ingredients.

Ingredients

For the Bhaji

2 potatoes

1 cup of cauliflower

½ cup of fresh green peas

1 capsicum

2 tomatoes

1 onion

1 tbsp of ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp of ghee

1 tbsp of oil

2 tbsp pav bhaji masala powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1½ cups of water

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

1 tbsp lemon juice

For the Pav

6 pav buns

2 tbsp butter

½ tsp pav bhaji masala powder

Instructions