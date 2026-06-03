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Chef Ranveer Brar shares delicious, street-style no-fold momo recipes 2 ways: paneer-corn and chicken

Ranveer Brar shares how to make both veg and non-veg momos at home that are delectable yet easy to prepare. 

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 07:23 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Momos are undoubtedly one of the most popular comfort foods across the country. It rises above distinctions such as veg and non-veg and adapts itself for people with different preferences, so that everyone can happily indulge themselves.

Ranveer Brar shares easy momo recipe that can be prepared in 30 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/Instagram)

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his signature momo recipes on YouTube on April 24, making it easier for us to prepare the dish at home. He demonstrated how to make the dish the simple way without making any intricate folds, and showed both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants of the dish.

The veg momo is stuffed with paneer and corn, while the non-veg momo is loaded with chicken. Both variants can be prepared within 30 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish, along with salad and chilli oil to serve with, are as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Ranveer Brar shares delicious, street-style no-fold momo recipes 2 ways: paneer-corn and chicken
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