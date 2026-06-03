Chef Ranveer Brar shares delicious, street-style no-fold momo recipes 2 ways: paneer-corn and chicken

Momos are undoubtedly one of the most popular comfort foods across the country. It rises above distinctions such as veg and non-veg and adapts itself for people with different preferences, so that everyone can happily indulge themselves.

Ranveer Brar shares easy momo recipe that can be prepared in 30 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/Instagram)

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his signature momo recipes on YouTube on April 24, making it easier for us to prepare the dish at home. He demonstrated how to make the dish the simple way without making any intricate folds, and showed both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants of the dish.

The veg momo is stuffed with paneer and corn, while the non-veg momo is loaded with chicken. Both variants can be prepared within 30 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish, along with salad and chilli oil to serve with, are as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Preparing salad Ingredients: 2 medium Onions (sliced)

⅓ cup Spring onion bulbs (roughly chopped)

1 Garlic clove (grated)

½ inch Ginger (peeled and grated)

2 tsp Vinegar

½ tsp Chilli flakes

2 tsp Sugar

Salt to taste

½ tbsp Oil

1 tbsp Spring onion (finely chopped)

1 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped) Method of preparation: In a bowl, add onions, spring onion bulbs, grated garlic, ginger, vinegar, chilli flakes, sugar, salt to taste, oil, spring onion, fresh coriander leaves and mix everything well. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing chilli oil Ingredients: 3-4 Dry Kashmiri red chillies (chopped)

1 tbsp Chilli flakes

1 tbsp Spring onion (finely chopped)

1 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

¾ cup Oil

2 tsp Degi red chilli powder

1-2 tbsp Vinegar

1 Garlic clove (chopped)

1 tbsp Dark soy sauce Method of preparation: In a bowl, add chopped dry Kashmiri red chillies, chilli flakes, spring onion, fresh coriander leaves and mix well. In a pan, add oil. Once it’s moderately hot, add the prepared mixture and cook for three to four minutes on low flames. Add degi red chilli powder, vinegar, chopped garlic, dark soy sauce and cook for another two to three minutes or until it’s cooked. Preparing momo dough and sheets Ingredients: 2 cups Refined flour

1 tsp Vinegar

Salt to taste

Water as required Method of preparation: In a bowl, add refined flour, vinegar, salt to taste, water as required and knead it into the semi-soft dough. Cover it with the damp cloth and leave it aside for a while. Take a small part of the dough, and with a rolling pin, flatten it into thin sheets. Cut out small circles from the sheet and keep them aside for further use. Preparing vegetable mixture Ingredients: 3-4 Green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)

1 inch Ginger (peeled and finely chopped)

½ cup fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped) Method of preparation: In a bowl, add chopped green chillies, ginger, fresh coriander leaves and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing paneer corn filling Ingredients: 500 gms Paneer

1 cup Sweet corn (paste)

1 tbsp Chilli flakes

½ quantity of Vegetables mixture

1 tsp Red chilli sauce

½ tsp Sugar

Salt to taste Method of preparation: In a bowl, add paneer, sweet corn paste, chilli flakes, prepared vegetable mixture, red chilli sauce, sugar, salt to taste and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing chicken filling Ingredients: 500 gms Chicken mince

½ quantity of Vegetables mixture

½ tbsp Black pepper powder

Salt to taste Method of preparation: In a bowl, add chicken mince, prepared vegetable mixture, black pepper powder, salt to taste and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing paneer-corn and chicken momos Ingredients: Prepared rolled sheets

Chicken filling

Paneer Corn filling

1-2 tsp Oil

Water For garnish Prepared Chilli oil

Fresh Coriander leaves (chopped)

Roasted Peanuts (crushed)

Prepared Salad

Sweetcorn Kernels (boiled)

Soy sauce

White Sesame seeds

Coriander sprig Method of preparation: For chicken momo In a pan, add prepared rolled sheets, add a spoonful of prepared chicken filling, and cover it with prepared rolled sheets. Add a splash of water, cover it with the lid and let it cook for 12-15 minutes on medium flames or until it’s cooked. Transfer it into the serving bowl, garnish it with prepared chilli oil, fresh coriander leaves, crushed roasted peanuts, prepared salad and coriander sprig. Serve hot. For paneer-corn momo In a pan, add prepared rolled sheets, add a spoonful of prepared paneer corn filling, and cover it with prepared rolled sheets. Add a splash of water, cover it with the lid and let it cook for 12-15 minutes on medium flames or until it’s cooked. Transfer it into the serving bowl, garnish it with prepared chilli oil, fresh coriander leaves, crushed roasted peanuts, prepared salad, boiled sweetcorn kernels, white sesame seeds, soy sauce and coriander sprig. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparing salad Ingredients: 2 medium Onions (sliced)

⅓ cup Spring onion bulbs (roughly chopped)

1 Garlic clove (grated)

½ inch Ginger (peeled and grated)

2 tsp Vinegar

½ tsp Chilli flakes

2 tsp Sugar

Salt to taste

½ tbsp Oil

1 tbsp Spring onion (finely chopped)

1 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped) Method of preparation: In a bowl, add onions, spring onion bulbs, grated garlic, ginger, vinegar, chilli flakes, sugar, salt to taste, oil, spring onion, fresh coriander leaves and mix everything well. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing chilli oil Ingredients: 3-4 Dry Kashmiri red chillies (chopped)

1 tbsp Chilli flakes

1 tbsp Spring onion (finely chopped)

1 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

¾ cup Oil

2 tsp Degi red chilli powder

1-2 tbsp Vinegar

1 Garlic clove (chopped)

1 tbsp Dark soy sauce Method of preparation: In a bowl, add chopped dry Kashmiri red chillies, chilli flakes, spring onion, fresh coriander leaves and mix well. In a pan, add oil. Once it’s moderately hot, add the prepared mixture and cook for three to four minutes on low flames. Add degi red chilli powder, vinegar, chopped garlic, dark soy sauce and cook for another two to three minutes or until it’s cooked. Preparing momo dough and sheets Ingredients: 2 cups Refined flour

1 tsp Vinegar

Salt to taste

Water as required Method of preparation: In a bowl, add refined flour, vinegar, salt to taste, water as required and knead it into the semi-soft dough. Cover it with the damp cloth and leave it aside for a while. Take a small part of the dough, and with a rolling pin, flatten it into thin sheets. Cut out small circles from the sheet and keep them aside for further use. Preparing vegetable mixture Ingredients: 3-4 Green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)

1 inch Ginger (peeled and finely chopped)

½ cup fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped) Method of preparation: In a bowl, add chopped green chillies, ginger, fresh coriander leaves and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing paneer corn filling Ingredients: 500 gms Paneer

1 cup Sweet corn (paste)

1 tbsp Chilli flakes

½ quantity of Vegetables mixture

1 tsp Red chilli sauce

½ tsp Sugar

Salt to taste Method of preparation: In a bowl, add paneer, sweet corn paste, chilli flakes, prepared vegetable mixture, red chilli sauce, sugar, salt to taste and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing chicken filling Ingredients: 500 gms Chicken mince

½ quantity of Vegetables mixture

½ tbsp Black pepper powder

Salt to taste Method of preparation: In a bowl, add chicken mince, prepared vegetable mixture, black pepper powder, salt to taste and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. Preparing paneer-corn and chicken momos Ingredients: Prepared rolled sheets

Chicken filling

Paneer Corn filling

1-2 tsp Oil

Water For garnish Prepared Chilli oil

Fresh Coriander leaves (chopped)

Roasted Peanuts (crushed)

Prepared Salad

Sweetcorn Kernels (boiled)

Soy sauce

White Sesame seeds

Coriander sprig Method of preparation: For chicken momo In a pan, add prepared rolled sheets, add a spoonful of prepared chicken filling, and cover it with prepared rolled sheets. Add a splash of water, cover it with the lid and let it cook for 12-15 minutes on medium flames or until it’s cooked. Transfer it into the serving bowl, garnish it with prepared chilli oil, fresh coriander leaves, crushed roasted peanuts, prepared salad and coriander sprig. Serve hot. For paneer-corn momo In a pan, add prepared rolled sheets, add a spoonful of prepared paneer corn filling, and cover it with prepared rolled sheets. Add a splash of water, cover it with the lid and let it cook for 12-15 minutes on medium flames or until it’s cooked. Transfer it into the serving bowl, garnish it with prepared chilli oil, fresh coriander leaves, crushed roasted peanuts, prepared salad, boiled sweetcorn kernels, white sesame seeds, soy sauce and coriander sprig. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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