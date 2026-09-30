Chef Ranveer Brar shares Punjabi-style chana dal masala recipe: See step-by-step preparation

If you are in search of a homely but rich and savoury dish to try, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has the perfect recipe: his grandma’s chana dal masala. The rustic dish has chana dal and coriander as the key ingredients. It requires prep time of approximately 10 minutes and cooking time of around 25 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Fancy savoury sevaiya? Nutritionist shares masala egg sevaiya recipe loaded with 22g protein and just 340 cal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For cooking dal 2-3 heaped tbsp ghee

2 cups chana dal (soaked)

Salt to taste

Water as required

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (chopped)

2 green chillies (1 less spicy, 1 spicy, both chopped)

½ tsp turmeric powder For masala 1 heaped tbsp coriander seeds

Salt to taste

1 heaped tbsp dry fenugreek leaves For paste ½ cup fresh coriander leaves (roughly chopped)

4-5 garlic cloves (roughly chopped)

½ inch ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)

1 green chilli For chana dal masala 4-5 heaped tbsp ghee

¼ tsp carom seeds

4-5 fenugreek seeds

Prepared paste

¼ cup fried onions

Cooked dal

Prepared masala For garnish Coriander sprig

Chilli oil Method of preparation For cooking chana dal In a pressure cooker, add ghee. Once it's hot, add soaked chana dal, salt to taste, water as required, tender coriander stems, green chillies, and turmeric powder. Give it a good mix. Cover it with the lid and cook for three to four whistles or until the dal is cooked. Keep it aside and let the pressure release gradually. For masala In a pan, add coriander seeds and salt to taste. Roast for two to three minutes or until aromatic. Add dry fenugreek leaves and let them roast for a minute. Transfer the mixture to a mortar and pestle and grind it into a coarse powder. Keep it aside for further use. For paste In a mixer grinder jar, add fresh coriander leaves, garlic, ginger, and green chilli. Now, grind it into a smooth paste and keep it aside for further use. For chana dal masala In a handi, add ghee. Once it's hot, add carom seeds, fenugreek seeds and the prepared paste. Cook for a while or until the oil separates from the masala. Add fried onions, cooked dal and prepared masala. Let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until well-cooked. Transfer it to a serving bowl or dish and garnish it with coriander sprig and chilli oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For cooking dal 2-3 heaped tbsp ghee

2 cups chana dal (soaked)

Salt to taste

Water as required

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (chopped)

2 green chillies (1 less spicy, 1 spicy, both chopped)

½ tsp turmeric powder For masala 1 heaped tbsp coriander seeds

Salt to taste

1 heaped tbsp dry fenugreek leaves For paste ½ cup fresh coriander leaves (roughly chopped)

4-5 garlic cloves (roughly chopped)

½ inch ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)

1 green chilli For chana dal masala 4-5 heaped tbsp ghee

¼ tsp carom seeds

4-5 fenugreek seeds

Prepared paste

¼ cup fried onions

Cooked dal

Prepared masala For garnish Coriander sprig

Chilli oil Method of preparation For cooking chana dal In a pressure cooker, add ghee. Once it's hot, add soaked chana dal, salt to taste, water as required, tender coriander stems, green chillies, and turmeric powder. Give it a good mix. Cover it with the lid and cook for three to four whistles or until the dal is cooked. Keep it aside and let the pressure release gradually. For masala In a pan, add coriander seeds and salt to taste. Roast for two to three minutes or until aromatic. Add dry fenugreek leaves and let them roast for a minute. Transfer the mixture to a mortar and pestle and grind it into a coarse powder. Keep it aside for further use. For paste In a mixer grinder jar, add fresh coriander leaves, garlic, ginger, and green chilli. Now, grind it into a smooth paste and keep it aside for further use. For chana dal masala In a handi, add ghee. Once it's hot, add carom seeds, fenugreek seeds and the prepared paste. Cook for a while or until the oil separates from the masala. Add fried onions, cooked dal and prepared masala. Let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until well-cooked. Transfer it to a serving bowl or dish and garnish it with coriander sprig and chilli oil. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.