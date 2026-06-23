Chef Ranveer Brar shares quick and easy banana toffee recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The banana toffee is the best way to utilise overripe bananas at home in a way that is sure to be a big hit with the kids.
Bananas are a fruit most likely to be available in all desi households year-round. However, because they do not have a long shelf life, dealing with overripe bananas is equally common.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar presented a solution with a simple dessert recipe: banana toffee. It works best with overripe bananas kept in the refrigerator so they remain firmer.
The recipe takes approximately 25 minutes to prepare. The detailed steps to make the toffee are as follows.
Ingredients for banana toffee
- 3-4 Banana (overripe) - cut into pieces
- Refined flour for dusting
- Oil for deep frying
- Iced water
- 1 tsp Sesame seeds
For batter
- 1 cup Refined flour
- A pinch of salt
- Water
- ¼ tsp Baking powder
For caramel
- ½ cup Sugar
- Dash of water
For garnish
- Mint leaves
- Whipped cream
- Sesame seeds
Method of preparation
- In a large bowl, add refined flour, salt, water, and baking powder, and mix until well combined. Keep aside for 5 to 10 minutes. Egg white, vanilla essence, and elaichi powder can also be added to the batter (optional) to improve the consistency and flavour.
- Remove overripe bananas from the refrigerator. Peel and cut them into large chunks.
- In a large pan, heat up oil for deep frying.
- First, dust the banana chunks with dry refined flour so they hold the batter better. Take care to ensure that the flour coating is very thin. Then, put the dusted banana chunks into the batter and deep-fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown and crispy.
- Meanwhile, in a pan, heat the sugar with a little water, then cook until it melts and turns golden brown caramel. Make sure to take it off the heat before the caramel starts to burn.
- Remove the fried banana chunks and add them to the hot caramel. Coat them properly, then immediately put them in ice water for a few seconds.
- Take them out and put them on an absorbent paper. Next, sprinkle some sesame seeds on them, and the banana toffee is ready.
- Serve the banana toffees with whipped cream or ice cream and garnish them with mint leaves and sesame seeds. Enjoy.
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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
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This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
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