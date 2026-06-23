Chef Ranveer Brar shares quick and easy banana toffee recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Bananas are a fruit most likely to be available in all desi households year-round. However, because they do not have a long shelf life, dealing with overripe bananas is equally common.

Ranveer Brar's banana toffee recipe can be made in less than half an hour. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar presented a solution with a simple dessert recipe: banana toffee. It works best with overripe bananas kept in the refrigerator so they remain firmer.

The recipe takes approximately 25 minutes to prepare. The detailed steps to make the toffee are as follows.

Ingredients for banana toffee

3-4 Banana (overripe) - cut into pieces

Refined flour for dusting

Oil for deep frying

Iced water

1 tsp Sesame seeds

For batter

1 cup Refined flour

A pinch of salt

Water

¼ tsp Baking powder

For caramel

½ cup Sugar

Dash of water

For garnish

Mint leaves

Whipped cream

Sesame seeds

Method of preparation

In a large bowl, add refined flour, salt, water, and baking powder, and mix until well combined. Keep aside for 5 to 10 minutes. Egg white, vanilla essence, and elaichi powder can also be added to the batter (optional) to improve the consistency and flavour. Remove overripe bananas from the refrigerator. Peel and cut them into large chunks. In a large pan, heat up oil for deep frying. First, dust the banana chunks with dry refined flour so they hold the batter better. Take care to ensure that the flour coating is very thin. Then, put the dusted banana chunks into the batter and deep-fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown and crispy. Meanwhile, in a pan, heat the sugar with a little water, then cook until it melts and turns golden brown caramel. Make sure to take it off the heat before the caramel starts to burn. Remove the fried banana chunks and add them to the hot caramel. Coat them properly, then immediately put them in ice water for a few seconds. Take them out and put them on an absorbent paper. Next, sprinkle some sesame seeds on them, and the banana toffee is ready. Serve the banana toffees with whipped cream or ice cream and garnish them with mint leaves and sesame seeds. Enjoy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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