Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shares recipe for dahi ke kebab with tomato chutney: See step-by-step preparation
The dahi ke kebab recipe by Ranveer Brar is the perfect snack to indulge in if you are looking for beg options but not in the mood for paneer or potatoes.
When one thinks of vegetarian kebab, the mind often goes straight to paneer. But that need not always be the case. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared an easy recipe for dahi ke kebab on his blog, which demonstrates just that.
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The crispy outside and soft inside fried yoghurt balls are a real flavour-bomb, and take approximately 35 minutes to prepare. The quantities of ingredients listed here are sufficient to serve four. The detailed steps of preparation are as follows.
Ingredients for dahi ke kebab
For filling
- 1 ½ tbsp Ghee
- ½ cup Cashew nut
- ⅓ cup fried Onion, chopped
- 1 tsp Fennel seeds, crushed
- 2 Green chilli, chopped
- ¼ cup Coriander leaves, chopped
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Red chilli powder
- ½ tsp Roasted Cumin powder
- 2 tbsp Hung curd
For dahi kebab
- 2 cups Hung curd
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Black pepper, crushed
- ⅓ cup fresh Bread crumbs
- ½ tsp Nutmeg, grated
- ¼ cup Roasted Gram flour
For coating
- 2 cups fresh Bread crumbs
- ⅓ cup Poha, crushed
- Oil for shallow fry
For tomato chutney
- 4-5 Tomato, halved
- ½ inch Ginger, peeled, sliced
- 2 Green chillies
- 8-10 Cashew nuts
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Red chilli powder
- 1 tbsp Jaggery
- 1 tbsp Oil
- 1 tsp Lemon juice
Method of preparation
For filling
- In a pan, add ghee, cashew nuts, and roast them until golden in colour.
- Transfer it into a plate, chop and keep it aside.
- In a bowl, add roasted chopped cashew nuts, fried onion, fennel seeds, chopped green chilli, coriander leaves, salt to taste, red chilli powder, and roasted cumin powder. Mix it well.
- Add a little hung curd and mix everything well. Keep it aside for future use.
For coating
- In a large bowl, add fresh bread crumbs and crushed poha. Mix well.
For dahi kebab
- In a large bowl, add hung yoghurt, salt to taste, black pepper powder, fresh bread crumbs, grated nutmeg and roasted gram flour. Mix everything well.
- Take a small portion of dahi kebab and stuff the filling and seal it properly to make a round ball.
- Coat it with the bread crumb mixture. Make the rest of it with the remaining filling in the same way.
- Keep in the refrigerator for 5 minutes so that it holds its shape.
- Heat oil in a kadai, fry the dahi kebab on medium flame until nice and golden in colour and crisp on all sides.
- Remove on a absorbent paper to remove an excess amount of oil.
- Serve hot with tomato chutney.
For tomato chutney
- In a grinder jar, add halved tomatoes, ginger, green chilli, cashewnut, salt to taste, red chilli powder, jaggery, oil and lemon juice. Grind it into a smooth paste.
- Transfer it into a bowl.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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