Chef Ranveer Brar shares recipe for delicious kathal shami kebab, presents it with hearty twist

Vegan “meatless” meat might be a contemporary trend around the world, but Indian cuisines have had it for ages in the form of raw jackfruit or kathal. A popular summer fruit, it is used as a vegetable when raw and serves as an excellent replacement for meat in savoury dishes.

Ranveer Brar's kathal shami kebab recipe takes approximately 35 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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On April 28, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared one of his signature recipes with the ingredient on YouTube. The kathal shami kebab takes approximately 35 minutes to make and serves two to four people. He also shares a quick way to turn them into kathal bun kebab. The detailed steps are as follows.

Ingredients for kathal shami kebab

For cutting jackfruit

1-2 tbsp Mustard oil

1kg Jackfruit

For kebab mixture

2-3 tbsp Mustard oil

½ tbsp Coriander seeds

1 tbsp Black peppercorns

1 tsp Cumin seeds

4-5 Cloves

1 ½ inch Ginger (peeled and roughly sliced)

3-4 Green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)

3-4 Garlic cloves

1kg Jackfruit (peeled and diced)

1 cup Chana dal (washed)

3 Black cardamom

5-6 Green cardamom

Salt to taste

1 heaped tsp Degi red chilli powder

1 tsp Turmeric powder

2-3 cups Water

1 tbsp Tender coriander stems (chopped)

For kathal ke kebab

Cooked kebab mixture (paste)

3-4 Green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)

½ inch Ginger (peeled and finely chopped)

2-3 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

Cooked kebab mixture (shredded)

¾ cup Roasted gram flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp Garam masala powder

For cooking kebab

1-2 tbsp Ghee

Prepared kebabs

For salad

1 medium Onion (sliced)

1 tsp Lemon juice

1 tsp Mint leaves (finely chopped)

1 Green chilli (less spicy and finely chopped)

Salt to taste

For bun kebab

Ladi pav

Green chutney

Fried kebabs

Prepared salad

For garnish

Lemon wedges

Coriander sprig

Green chutney

Method of preparation

For cutting jackfruit

Apply mustard oil on a knife, take jackfruit, cut into half, peel the skin and cut into diced shapes. Keep it aside for further use.

For kebab mixture

In a pressure cooker, add mustard oil. Once it's smoky hot, add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, ginger, green chillies, garlic, jackfruit and cook for a minute. Add washed chana dal, black cardamom, green cardamom, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, water, and tender coriander stems. Now, give it a good mix, cover it with the lid and cook for four to five whistles or until it's cooked. Keep it aside to depressurise the cooker. Once the mixture cools down, set aside a few good kathal pieces and shred them. Transfer the rest of the mixture into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use.

For kathal ke kebab

In a bowl, add cooked kebab mixture, green chillies, ginger, fresh coriander leaves, and salt to taste and give it a good mix. Add some shredded cooked kebab mixture, roasted gram flour, salt to taste, garam masala powder and mix everything well. Take a spoonful of prepared mixture, shape it into lemon-sized balls, and press it a little to form kebabs. Leave it aside for further use.

For cooking kebab

In a pan, add ghee. Once it's hot, place one by one prepared kebabs and fry them on both sides until crisp and light golden in colour. Transfer it into the serving platter, garnish it with a lemon wedge and coriander sprig. Serve hot with green chutney.

For salad

In a bowl, add onions, lemon juice, fresh mint leaves, green chillies, salt to taste and mix well.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Transfer it into the serving bowl and serve with fried kebabs. For bun kebab Take ladi pav, cut it into the middle, apply green chutney, place fried kebab, add a spoonful of prepared salad and transfer it into the serving platter. Serve hot with green chutney. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Transfer it into the serving bowl and serve with fried kebabs. For bun kebab Take ladi pav, cut it into the middle, apply green chutney, place fried kebab, add a spoonful of prepared salad and transfer it into the serving platter. Serve hot with green chutney. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} This article is for informational purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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