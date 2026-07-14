Chef Ranveer Brar shares spicy gobi 65 and manchurian recipes to try on rainy days: See step-by-step preparation

The incessant rain during monsoon often leaves us craving for something spicy. And celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s gobi 65 and manchurian recipes are the perfect dishes to satisfy that craving.

Ranveer Brar's gobi 65 and manchurian recipes take approximately 35 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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The recipes take approximately 35 minutes to prepare, and can serve two to four people. The detailed steps to make the dishes are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For cleaning cauliflower 1 medium Cauliflower, cut into small-sized florets

Salt as required

Water as required For coating 1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Cornstarch

1 tbsp Refined flour

Cleaned cauliflower For batter ¼ cup Refined flour

½ cup Cornstarch

Salt to taste

⅓ cup Water

Coated cauliflower For gobi 65 1-2 tbsp Oil

4 dry Kashmiri red chillies, chopped

¼ tsp small Mustard seeds

2-3 sprigs Curry leaves

4 Green chillies (less spicy), roughly chopped

4-5 Garlic cloves, sliced

Fried Cauliflower

Salt to taste

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch of Black peppercorns, crushed

2 tsp Lemon juice For gobi manchurian 1-2 tbsp Oil

4 Garlic cloves, chopped

1 inch Ginger, peeled, finely chopped

2 tbsp tender Coriander stems with roots, finely chopped

4 Green chillies (less spicy), chopped

1 tbsp Light soy sauce

1 tbsp Red chilli sauce

Little water

2 tbsp Tomato ketchup

½ tsp Sugar

½ tbsp Vinegar

Fried Cauliflower

⅓ cup Spring onion, roughly chopped

3 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves, roughly chopped

½ tsp Black peppercorns, crushed Other ingredients Oil for frying For garnish Fried Curry leaves

Lemon wedge Method of preparation For cleaning cauliflower In a bowl, add cauliflower, salt to taste, water as required and leave it aside for a while. Strain the cauliflower and keep it aside for further use. For coating In a bowl, add cauliflower, ginger garlic paste, salt to taste, cornstarch, refined flour and dry coat it well. Keep it aside for further use. For batter In a bowl, add refined flour, cornstarch, salt to taste, water and make a smooth batter. Add coated cauliflower and coat it well. Take a kadai, add oil. Once it’s hot, drop the coated cauliflower and fry until golden on a medium flame. Transfer it to an absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use. For gobi 65 In a wok, add oil. Once it’s hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies and curry leaves, and let it splutter well. Add green chillies and garlic, and sauté for a minute. Add fried cauliflower, salt to taste, crushed black peppercorns, degi red chilli powder and toss it on high flames for a while. Finish it with lemon juice and mix it well. Transfer it to a serving dish, garnish it with fried curry leaves and a lemon wedge. Serve hot. For gobi manchurian In the same wok, add oil. Once it’s hot, add garlic, ginger, tender coriander stems with roots, and green chillies, and sauté them on high heat. Add light soy sauce, red chilli sauce, a little water, tomato ketchup, sugar, and vinegar and give it a quick boil. Add fried cauliflower and toss it well. Finish it with spring onion, fresh coriander leaves, crushed black peppercorns, and give it a good toss. Transfer it to a serving dish and serve hot with schezwan chutney. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For cleaning cauliflower 1 medium Cauliflower, cut into small-sized florets

Salt as required

Water as required For coating 1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Cornstarch

1 tbsp Refined flour

Cleaned cauliflower For batter ¼ cup Refined flour

½ cup Cornstarch

Salt to taste

⅓ cup Water

Coated cauliflower For gobi 65 1-2 tbsp Oil

4 dry Kashmiri red chillies, chopped

¼ tsp small Mustard seeds

2-3 sprigs Curry leaves

4 Green chillies (less spicy), roughly chopped

4-5 Garlic cloves, sliced

Fried Cauliflower

Salt to taste

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch of Black peppercorns, crushed

2 tsp Lemon juice For gobi manchurian 1-2 tbsp Oil

4 Garlic cloves, chopped

1 inch Ginger, peeled, finely chopped

2 tbsp tender Coriander stems with roots, finely chopped

4 Green chillies (less spicy), chopped

1 tbsp Light soy sauce

1 tbsp Red chilli sauce

Little water

2 tbsp Tomato ketchup

½ tsp Sugar

½ tbsp Vinegar

Fried Cauliflower

⅓ cup Spring onion, roughly chopped

3 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves, roughly chopped

½ tsp Black peppercorns, crushed Other ingredients Oil for frying For garnish Fried Curry leaves

Lemon wedge Method of preparation For cleaning cauliflower In a bowl, add cauliflower, salt to taste, water as required and leave it aside for a while. Strain the cauliflower and keep it aside for further use. For coating In a bowl, add cauliflower, ginger garlic paste, salt to taste, cornstarch, refined flour and dry coat it well. Keep it aside for further use. For batter In a bowl, add refined flour, cornstarch, salt to taste, water and make a smooth batter. Add coated cauliflower and coat it well. Take a kadai, add oil. Once it’s hot, drop the coated cauliflower and fry until golden on a medium flame. Transfer it to an absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use. For gobi 65 In a wok, add oil. Once it’s hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies and curry leaves, and let it splutter well. Add green chillies and garlic, and sauté for a minute. Add fried cauliflower, salt to taste, crushed black peppercorns, degi red chilli powder and toss it on high flames for a while. Finish it with lemon juice and mix it well. Transfer it to a serving dish, garnish it with fried curry leaves and a lemon wedge. Serve hot. For gobi manchurian In the same wok, add oil. Once it’s hot, add garlic, ginger, tender coriander stems with roots, and green chillies, and sauté them on high heat. Add light soy sauce, red chilli sauce, a little water, tomato ketchup, sugar, and vinegar and give it a quick boil. Add fried cauliflower and toss it well. Finish it with spring onion, fresh coriander leaves, crushed black peppercorns, and give it a good toss. Transfer it to a serving dish and serve hot with schezwan chutney. {{/usCountry}}

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