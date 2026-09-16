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Chef Ranveer Brar shares tandoori corn chaat recipe for a spicy evening snack: See step-by-step preparation

Updated on: Sep 16, 2026, 18:27:21 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's tandoori corn chaat recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's tandoori corn chaat recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
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The tandoori corn chaat by Chef Ranveer Brar is the perfect snack to indulge in when you want something that is zesty and delicious but still light on the gut.

In the mood for an evening snack that has the perfect amount of zing? Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has you covered with his tandoori corn chaat recipe. It has a prep time of approximately 15 minutes and requires a cooking time of around half an hour, but can be prepared with simple everyday ingredients. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Also Read | Take your home-cooked meal to the next level with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sweet and spicy makhanwala paneer recipe

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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