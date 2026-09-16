Chef Ranveer Brar shares tandoori corn chaat recipe for a spicy evening snack: See step-by-step preparation

In the mood for an evening snack that has the perfect amount of zing? Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has you covered with his tandoori corn chaat recipe. It has a prep time of approximately 15 minutes and requires a cooking time of around half an hour, but can be prepared with simple everyday ingredients. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for tandoori corn chaat 1 inch ginger, chopped

3 fresh green chillies, chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

2 medium onions, chopped

Roasted corn kernel

Roasted green chillies, chopped

Roasted tomato, chopped

1 tbsp mustard oil

½ tbsp prepared tandoori masala

Salt to taste

½ medium lemon juice

Few fresh mint leaves For roasting 2 whole corn

2 fresh green chillies

1 medium tomato For tandoori masala 4 tbsp black peppercorns

2 tbsp coriander seeds

3 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 black cardamom

3 cloves

1-2 green cardamom

1½ tbsp degi red chilli powder

1 tbsp dried mango powder For garnish 1 tbsp hung curd

Mint sprig

Pinch tandoori masala Method of preparation For tandoori masala Set a pan on the heat. Into the pan, add black peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black cardamom, cloves, and green cardamom, and dry-roast the spices until fragrant. Remove the pan from the heat and let the spices cool down. Then, grind them into a fine powder. Now add degi red chilli powder, dried mango powder and mix everything properly. Set aside for further use. For roasting Roast the corn, green chillies, and tomato on hot coal or on open flames or in the oven until charred properly. Remove and set aside to cool down. For tandoori corn chaat In a bowl, add chopped ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, onion, roasted corn kernels, roasted green chillies, roasted tomato, mustard oil, tandoori masala, salt, lemon juice, mint leaves and mix everything together. Serve in a bowl and garnish with hung curd, mint sprig and a pinch of tandoori masala. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for tandoori corn chaat 1 inch ginger, chopped

3 fresh green chillies, chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

2 medium onions, chopped

Roasted corn kernel

Roasted green chillies, chopped

Roasted tomato, chopped

1 tbsp mustard oil

½ tbsp prepared tandoori masala

Salt to taste

½ medium lemon juice

Few fresh mint leaves For roasting 2 whole corn

2 fresh green chillies

1 medium tomato For tandoori masala 4 tbsp black peppercorns

2 tbsp coriander seeds

3 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 black cardamom

3 cloves

1-2 green cardamom

1½ tbsp degi red chilli powder

1 tbsp dried mango powder For garnish 1 tbsp hung curd

Mint sprig

Pinch tandoori masala Method of preparation For tandoori masala Set a pan on the heat. Into the pan, add black peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, black cardamom, cloves, and green cardamom, and dry-roast the spices until fragrant. Remove the pan from the heat and let the spices cool down. Then, grind them into a fine powder. Now add degi red chilli powder, dried mango powder and mix everything properly. Set aside for further use. For roasting Roast the corn, green chillies, and tomato on hot coal or on open flames or in the oven until charred properly. Remove and set aside to cool down. For tandoori corn chaat In a bowl, add chopped ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, onion, roasted corn kernels, roasted green chillies, roasted tomato, mustard oil, tandoori masala, salt, lemon juice, mint leaves and mix everything together. Serve in a bowl and garnish with hung curd, mint sprig and a pinch of tandoori masala. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

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