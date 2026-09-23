Chef Ranveer Brar shares the perfect desi breakfast recipe: Halwai-style aloo sabzi with paratha

Aloo ki sabzi with paratha is the desi breakfast dish that needs no introduction. It is easy to make, rustic, and delicious, and celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shows how to elevate the classic flavours with his special recipe. The dish takes approximately 35 minutes to make. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to make popcorn 3 ways: peri peri, cheese and caramel

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For crushed chilli and ginger 2-3 fresh green chilli, roughly chopped

2 inch ginger, roughly chopped

Salt to taste For aloo ki sabzi ¼ cup mustard oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fennel seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Prepared crushed chilli and ginger

1 tsp turmeric powder

A pinch of degi red chilli powder

2 tsp coriander powder

2 medium size tomato, chopped

7 medium size potato, peeled, cubed

2 cups water

Salt to taste

¼ tsp sugar

1 tsp ghee For paratha dough 1 cup whole wheat flour

¼ cup multigrain and lentil mix

¼ tsp carom seeds

½ tsp ghee

Water as required

1 tsp ghee Other ingredients ½ tsp ghee For garnish 1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Coriander sprig

Fresh green chilli Method of preparation For crushed chilli and ginger In a mortar and pestle, add green chillies, ginger, salt and crush them coarsely, then keep aside for further use. For aloo ki sabzi In a cooker, heat mustard oil, add cumin seeds and fennel seeds, and let it splutter well. Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing), crushed chilli, and ginger, and sauté for a minute. Add turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, and coriander powder, then sauté for a minute. Add tomato and sauté until fragrant. Then add the potatoes and mix them well. Add water, salt to taste, and sugar, and stir it once. Then put the lid on, let it whistle twice, switch off the flames, and let it cool down. Remove the lid and, with a masher, mash some of the potatoes, then boil them for a minute. Finish it with a little ghee and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot with paratha. For paratha In a parat, add whole wheat flour, multigrain & lentil mix, carom seeds, ghee and water as required, knead a stiff dough. Add a little ghee around the dough and knead it again. Keep it aside for a while. Now, take a small portion of the dough and roll it into the desired shape. To prepare square parathas, apply some ghee all over the paratha, and fold it from both sides. Repeat and fold it again from opposite sides, and you will have a square. Then roll the square further to make a paratha. Heat a tawa and cook paratha on a medium-low flame. Apply some ghee and cook nicely on both sides. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For crushed chilli and ginger 2-3 fresh green chilli, roughly chopped

2 inch ginger, roughly chopped

Salt to taste For aloo ki sabzi ¼ cup mustard oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fennel seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Prepared crushed chilli and ginger

1 tsp turmeric powder

A pinch of degi red chilli powder

2 tsp coriander powder

2 medium size tomato, chopped

7 medium size potato, peeled, cubed

2 cups water

Salt to taste

¼ tsp sugar

1 tsp ghee For paratha dough 1 cup whole wheat flour

¼ cup multigrain and lentil mix

¼ tsp carom seeds

½ tsp ghee

Water as required

1 tsp ghee Other ingredients ½ tsp ghee For garnish 1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Coriander sprig

Fresh green chilli Method of preparation For crushed chilli and ginger In a mortar and pestle, add green chillies, ginger, salt and crush them coarsely, then keep aside for further use. For aloo ki sabzi In a cooker, heat mustard oil, add cumin seeds and fennel seeds, and let it splutter well. Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing), crushed chilli, and ginger, and sauté for a minute. Add turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, and coriander powder, then sauté for a minute. Add tomato and sauté until fragrant. Then add the potatoes and mix them well. Add water, salt to taste, and sugar, and stir it once. Then put the lid on, let it whistle twice, switch off the flames, and let it cool down. Remove the lid and, with a masher, mash some of the potatoes, then boil them for a minute. Finish it with a little ghee and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot with paratha. For paratha In a parat, add whole wheat flour, multigrain & lentil mix, carom seeds, ghee and water as required, knead a stiff dough. Add a little ghee around the dough and knead it again. Keep it aside for a while. Now, take a small portion of the dough and roll it into the desired shape. To prepare square parathas, apply some ghee all over the paratha, and fold it from both sides. Repeat and fold it again from opposite sides, and you will have a square. Then roll the square further to make a paratha. Heat a tawa and cook paratha on a medium-low flame. Apply some ghee and cook nicely on both sides. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.