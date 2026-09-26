Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's French toast sandwich is both tasty and healthy: See step-by-step preparation

If you are in search of the perfect tiffin that satisfies your taste buds as well as the body’s nutritional needs, look no further than celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s French toast sandwich recipe. The dish is easy to prepare, absolutely loaded, and takes approximately 30 minutes to make from scratch.

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote on his blog, “Each school day, the mothers wonder what to pack in the tiffin box, which is both tasty and healthy. So here is a version of French toast that your kids will simply love. Pack a banana and some almonds with this sandwich for added nutrition.”

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for French toast sandwich 4 eggs

8 white bread slices

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

4-5 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons chocolate spread

4 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

Butter for cooking

Elaichi bananas for serving

Almonds for serving Method of preparation First, prepare the egg mixture. Take a mixing bowl. Break the eggs into the bowl. To it, add vanilla extract and powdered sugar and beat well. Now add milk into the bowl and mix well. Keep aside for later use. Place the white bread slices on the worktop. Apply the chocolate spread on the first four slices and the peanut butter on the remaining four slices. Place each bread slice on which the chocolate spread is applied on top of each bread slice on which peanut butter is applied to make sandwiches. Heat butter in a shallow non-stick pan. Dip the prepared sandwiches, one by one, in the egg mixture and place them in the pan. Cook over medium heat for about two minutes. Flip and cook for two minutes more. Take the prepared French toast sandwiches out of the pan and place them on the worktop. Halve each sandwich and transfer them into a tiffin box along with an elaichi banana and almonds. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for French toast sandwich 4 eggs

8 white bread slices

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

4-5 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons chocolate spread

4 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

Butter for cooking

Elaichi bananas for serving

Almonds for serving Method of preparation First, prepare the egg mixture. Take a mixing bowl. Break the eggs into the bowl. To it, add vanilla extract and powdered sugar and beat well. Now add milk into the bowl and mix well. Keep aside for later use. Place the white bread slices on the worktop. Apply the chocolate spread on the first four slices and the peanut butter on the remaining four slices. Place each bread slice on which the chocolate spread is applied on top of each bread slice on which peanut butter is applied to make sandwiches. Heat butter in a shallow non-stick pan. Dip the prepared sandwiches, one by one, in the egg mixture and place them in the pan. Cook over medium heat for about two minutes. Flip and cook for two minutes more. Take the prepared French toast sandwiches out of the pan and place them on the worktop. Halve each sandwich and transfer them into a tiffin box along with an elaichi banana and almonds. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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