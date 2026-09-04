Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives a new twist to a classic recipe: Step-by-step preparation of mango butter chicken

Butter chicken is to Indian recipes what mango is to Indian fruits; both are absolutely iconic and dominate the global market. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor brings them together in his mango butter chicken recipe, which he shared on his blog on August 30.

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The recipe requires approximately 25 minutes of prep time and another 35 minutes to cook, but the wait is worth it. The ingredients listed below are sufficient for four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for mango butter chicken 8 reshmi chicken tikka pieces

2 large Alphonso mangoes

6 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons oil

5-6 green cardamoms

1 blade of mace

8-10 black peppercorns

1½ teaspoons caraway seeds (shahi jeera)

1 bay leaf

5-6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 medium onions, sliced

5-6 fresh coriander stems

5-6 medium tomatoes, sliced

Salt to taste

1½ teaspoons turmeric powder

1½ teaspoons yellow chilli powder

8-10 cashew nuts, halved

2 tablespoons melon seeds (magaj)

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

1½ teaspoons dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder + to sprinkle

2 tablespoons fresh cream + to drizzle

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Naan for serving Method of preparation Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add green cardamoms, mace, black peppercorns, caraway seeds and bay leaf, mix and sauté till fragrant. Add garlic, ginger, onions, coriander stems, and tomatoes and mix well. Add salt, turmeric powder, yellow chilli powder, cashew nuts, and melon seeds, mix and sauté for four to five minutes. Add two cups of water, cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or till tomatoes are pulpy. Allow to cool and grind to a fine paste. Peel and de-seed the mangoes and chop the flesh into small pieces. Reserve a few pieces and transfer the remaining into a grinder jar and grind to a fine paste. Heat a non-stick kadai, add the ground tomato mixture, three tablespoons butter, garam masala powder and dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well. Add mango pulp and mix well. Add reshmi chicken tikka pieces, fresh cream, three tablespoons butter and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle dried fenugreek leaves powder, garnish with reserved mango pieces and mint sprigs and serve hot with naan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for mango butter chicken 8 reshmi chicken tikka pieces

2 large Alphonso mangoes

6 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons oil

5-6 green cardamoms

1 blade of mace

8-10 black peppercorns

1½ teaspoons caraway seeds (shahi jeera)

1 bay leaf

5-6 garlic cloves

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

2 medium onions, sliced

5-6 fresh coriander stems

5-6 medium tomatoes, sliced

Salt to taste

1½ teaspoons turmeric powder

1½ teaspoons yellow chilli powder

8-10 cashew nuts, halved

2 tablespoons melon seeds (magaj)

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

1½ teaspoons dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder + to sprinkle

2 tablespoons fresh cream + to drizzle

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Naan for serving Method of preparation Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add green cardamoms, mace, black peppercorns, caraway seeds and bay leaf, mix and sauté till fragrant. Add garlic, ginger, onions, coriander stems, and tomatoes and mix well. Add salt, turmeric powder, yellow chilli powder, cashew nuts, and melon seeds, mix and sauté for four to five minutes. Add two cups of water, cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or till tomatoes are pulpy. Allow to cool and grind to a fine paste. Peel and de-seed the mangoes and chop the flesh into small pieces. Reserve a few pieces and transfer the remaining into a grinder jar and grind to a fine paste. Heat a non-stick kadai, add the ground tomato mixture, three tablespoons butter, garam masala powder and dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well. Add mango pulp and mix well. Add reshmi chicken tikka pieces, fresh cream, three tablespoons butter and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle dried fenugreek leaves powder, garnish with reserved mango pieces and mint sprigs and serve hot with naan. {{/usCountry}}

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