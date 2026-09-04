...
...
Next Story

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives a new twist to a classic recipe: Step-by-step preparation of mango butter chicken

Updated on: Sep 4, 2026, 16:55:17 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Prefer HTon Google
The mango butter chicken recipe requires approximately an hour to make. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
The mango butter chicken recipe requires approximately an hour to make. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
Advertisement

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor introduces ripe mango to butter chicken, taking the flavours of the classic dish to the next level.

Butter chicken is to Indian recipes what mango is to Indian fruits; both are absolutely iconic and dominate the global market. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor brings them together in his mango butter chicken recipe, which he shared on his blog on August 30.

Also Read | Looking for a new way to prepare baingan? Chef Kunal Kapur shares his rustic, crispy eggplant kachdi recipe

The recipe requires approximately 25 minutes of prep time and another 35 minutes to cook, but the wait is worth it. The ingredients listed below are sufficient for four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

sanjeev kapoorbutter chickenrecipefood recipes
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives a new twist to a classic recipe: Step-by-step preparation of mango butter chicken
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON