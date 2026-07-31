Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives kadhi a delicious twist: Try his tangy, spicy and sassy bhindi kadhi recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a fresh spin on an Indian household staple with his unique bhindi kadhi recipe. Designed to elevate daily comfort food, the dish combines bhindi (okra) with a velvety, spiced yoghurt gravy. Also read | Add a protein-rich twist to your kadhi with Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, unique moong sprout kadhi: Here's how to make it

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Chef Sanjeev wrote on his website on July 30, as she shared the recipe, "Kadhis are made practically all over India with different vegetables added to enhance their taste. Here we bring you bhindi kadhi, which is so very delicious that you will want to enjoy it often."

Whether you are looking to refresh your weekday dinner rotation or put fresh bhindi to creative use, this straightforward recipe offers a perfect balance of tang, spice, and texture. Also read | HT exclusive: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor drinks neem water in copper glass, eats palak khichdi, plays drums to stay fit in 60s

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Ingredients

250 grams ladies' fingers (bhindi)

1½ cups yoghurt

2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

4 tablespoons oil

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

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¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

2 green chillies, chopped

1 inch ginger, chopped

¼ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

6-8 curry leaves

2-3 dried red chillies

1 large onion, sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Steamed rice for serving

Method

⦿ Take yoghurt in a bowl, add gram flour and ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder and mix well to a smooth mixture.

⦿ Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick pan, add ladies' fingers, red chilli powder, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, coriander powder and salt, mix and saute for 8-10 minutes.

⦿ Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a kadai, add mustard seeds and once they start to splutter, add fenugreek seeds, green chillies, ginger, asafoetida, curry leaves and dried red chillies, mix well and saute for 30 seconds.

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⦿ Add onion and salt, and saute till the onion turns translucent.

⦿ Add yoghurt mixture, mix well and cook on medium heat for 10-12 minutes.

⦿ Add coriander leaves and mix well.

⦿ Transfer into a serving bowl, add the cooked bhindi and serve hot with steamed rice.

By sauteing the bhindi separately before combining it with the tangy yoghurt base, Chef Sanjeev’s method ensures the vegetable retains its bite without making the gravy viscous — a common hurdle when cooking with bhindi. Paired with aromatic spices like fenugreek and asafoetida, this comforting bowl delivers regional authenticity right to your dining table.