Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Chai Cheesecake is the fusion food of your wildest dreams

Every Indian absolutely loves to have chai, and while most of us love to consume this little beverage at any time of the day, whether its breakfast, lunch, or afternoon tea and true tea lovers can come up with absolutely any excuse to have a cup, whether its to 'wake' themselves up or to simply enjoy a cup over some gossip or chatter with friends, family or colleagues.

And if tea flavoured anything is right up your alley, then one of the most well-known and experienced master chefs of India have the perfect concoction for you tea and dessert lovers. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared the ultimate fusion, desi chai and New York style cheesecake, and with the delicious and beautiful result, we are not complaining.

Like most cheesecakes, this too requires at least 5 hours of preparation time but it not difficult, just time consuming. Check out Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's desi take on the classic cheesecake.

Ingredients for Chai Cheesecake Recipe

Tea leaves 3 tablespoons

Cream cheese 100 grams

Ginger biscuits , crushed 10-12 + for garnish

Gelatin 1 tablespoon

Whipped cream 150 grams

Honey 2 tablespoons

Green cardamoms 4

Milk 2 tablespoons

Melted butter 1 tablespoon

Method

Step 1

In a small bowl, take your gelatin and add 4 teaspoons hot water, mix and set aside to bloom.

Step 2

Take cream cheese in a mixing bowl, add whipped cream and fold in well. Add honey, mix well and set aside.

Step 3

To make tea, heat three fourth cup water in a non-stick pan, add tea leaves and green cardamoms, mix and bring the mixture to a boil. Add milk, mix and bring the mixture to a boil once again. Remove from heat, cool slightly and strain into a bowl through a strainer pressing the residue to extract all the flavour. Let it cool completely.

Step 4

Add tea to the cream mixture and mix well. Add bloomed gelatin, mix well and set aside.

Step 5

Take crushed biscuits in another bowl, add melted butter and mix well.

Step 6

Divide the biscuit mixture equally into cutting chai glasses and press. Top with chai-cream mixture and tap lightly so that no air bubbles remain and the surface is evened.

Step 7

Keep the glasses in the refrigerator to set for 3-4 hours. Add some biscuits to the top of the glass as garnish and serve to your chai-loving friends and family.

