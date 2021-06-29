Taste Kerala with this hot and spicy Aviyal recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

While most Kerala cuisine is usually hot, aromatic and spicy, Aviyal is a mild tasting dish made with white pumpkin, raw banana, drumsticks, yam, broad beans, carrots and fresh coconut. The cuisine of this beautiful state goes far beyond just fish and rice, and has dishes which include ingredients like chillies, curry leaves, mustard seeds, tamarind and asafoetida.

This Aviyal recipe by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor takes a total of 45 minutes to prepare and is good to feed four people in one go. The ingredients used in this recipe are easy to come by, and in fact you will find most already in your kitchen pantry and refrigerator. Check it out:

Ingredients for Aviyal Recipe

White pumpkin peeled 200 grams

Fresh coconut Scraped 1/2 cup

Raw banana 1 medium

Drumstick cut into 2 inch pieces 1

Yam peeled 100 grams

Broad beans (sem ki phalli/papdi) stringed 8

Salt to taste

Carrot 1 medium

Cumin seeds 1 1/2 teaspoons

Green chillies 4

Rice 1 tablespoon

Yogurt 1 1/2 cup

Coconut oil 2 tablespoon

Curry leaves 10-12





Method

Step 1

Start by heating 2-3 cups water in a deep non-stick pan, remove seeds from the pumpkin and cut it into one inch thick slices, cutting the carrots into long strips.

Step 2

Then move on to the raw banana, cutting it into half vertically and add this along with the pumpkin, carrots and drumstick pieces into the water. Also add the yam after cutting it into thick strips. Add salt and stir, cover the pan and cook till vegetables are soft.

Step 3

Now grind the coconut with cumin seeds, green chillies, rice and sufficient water to make it a fine paste.

Step 4

Pour all of this into a bowl, add yogurt and mix well. Add white pumpkin and broad beans to pan of vegetables, cover and cook for 3-5 minutes. Enjoy with steamed rice or crispy dosa.

(Recipe courtesy Sanjeev Kapoor)