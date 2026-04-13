Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares creamy Thai peanut butter noodles for those craving spicy foods

Some days, even the best of us need a good gastronomic kick to get back to our senses. After a long, exhausting day, when boredom sets in, certain foods can help fix that off-kilter mood. Cravings come in many forms. Sometimes it's emotional, like cleaning off an entire tub of ice cream or giving in to a sweet tooth after whipping up an experimental mug cake. But savoury food is in its own league, coming in hot and awakening your senses with its fiery flavours.

If you are craving something spicy, this recipe of thai peanut butter noodles is perfect. (Picture credit: Instagram/@sanjeevkapoor)

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ALSO READ: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his deliciously tangy tandoori ananas chaat recipe: See step by step preparation

When it comes to spicy foods, noodles often emerge as a top pick. But before you add one to your cart on a 10-minute delivery service, why not try making it yourself? Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a quick recipe on Instagram on February 20 for peanut butter noodles inspired by Thai cuisine. It is easy to make and finds the sweet spot between crunch and creaminess, making it just the right kind of dish that can elevate your mood on a bad day.

Thai peanut butter noodles recipe

Ingredients

150 grams of rice noodles

¼ cup peanut butter

2 tbsps honey

2 tbsps red chilli sauce

2 tsps dark soya sauce

½ lemon

2 tsps blended sesame oil

Salt to taste

¼ small purple cabbage, shredded

2 spring onion greens, thinly sliced

2 spring onion bulbs, thinly sliced

1 small green cucumber, cut into thin strips

1 small red capsicum, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 small yellow capsicum, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 small carrot, peeled and cut into thin strips

½ cup edamame beans

White sesame seeds to sprinkle

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The primary cooking techniques in this dish are soaking and stirring sauce and veggies together.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Take rice noodles in a bowl. Add sufficient hot water and set aside for 5-6 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Take rice noodles in a bowl. Add sufficient hot water and set aside for 5-6 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Take peanut butter in a bowl. Add honey, red chilli sauce and dark soya sauce. Squeeze lemon, add blended sesame oil and salt and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Take peanut butter in a bowl. Add honey, red chilli sauce and dark soya sauce. Squeeze lemon, add blended sesame oil and salt and mix well. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Drain the rice noodles and transfer in a bowl. Add purple cabbage, spring onion greens, spring onion bulbs, green cucumber, red capsicum, yellow capsicum, carrot and edamame beans.

4. Drizzle prepared sauce mixture and sprinkle white sesame seeds on top.

5. Mix well and serve.

Why should you try this recipe?

The recipe's hero ingredient is peanuts, which gives it a nutty taste, along with the signature creaminess. Now, if you are looking at preparation time, it is fairly easy. You can wrap it up in under 20-30 minutes. This noodle dish resembles a gourmet dish because of the meticulous nature of the ingredient arrangement and cooking style.

If you are looking into the flavour profile, you can expect a burst of sweet, spicy, tangy and savoury notes. For those who love the bite factor in their foods, this dish contains soft noodles and crunchy veggies.

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For toppings, beyond the recipe, you can also customise to your liking. Usually, noodles/ramen are customisable, with toppings of green onions, soy-marinated eggs, cheese slices and so on.

Lastly, for health-conscious people, since you make this noodle at home, it does not contain MSG and is preservative-free, as you are in charge. Generally, market-bought noodles contain a lot of toxic preservatives. Moreover, the veggies add to your daily fibre intake.

Last but not least, for those who are intimidated by cooking, this dish is suitable, as all you need to do is stir and soak, no fancy cooking skills required, making this dish feasible for all kinds of cooks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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