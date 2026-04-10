Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his deliciously tangy tandoori ananas chaat recipe: See step by step preparation

Summer is the season of fresh fruits, and few things are as refreshing as a pineapple. Everyone has their own preferences for how best to have it, be it raw, in the form of jam or chutney, or, more controversially, on a pizza. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared how to make ananas chaat using air fryer. (@sanjeevkapoorkhazana/YouTube)

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For those who wish to try something new, celebrity chef and Padma Shri awardee Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his own recipe of tandoori ananas chaat in his blog. The easy vegetarian dish takes approximately 15 minutes to prep and just as long to cook.

More importantly, it uses an air fryer, which helps you save on gas and hone your skill on the gadget at the same time, without tackling a complicated recipe. The detailed guide to prepare the tangy delight is as follows.

Ingredients for tandoori ananas chaat 1 medium pineapple (ananas)

Salt to taste

1½ teaspoons red chilli powder

1½ teaspoons chaat masala

Black salt to taste

1½ tablespoons castor sugar

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium English cucumber, chopped

1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped

2 teaspoons green chutney

2 teaspoons date and tamarind chutney

2 teaspoons sweet chilli sauce

1½ teaspoon chaat masala

2 tablespoons masala chana dal

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves Method of preparation Preheat the air fryer to 200° С. Peel, core and quarter the pineapple and keep them on a plate. Add salt, red chilli powder, chaat masala, black salt and castor sugar. Drizzle oil and mix well. Arrange the pineapple pieces in the air fry basket, fix the basket to the air fryer and air fry for 15 minutes. Bring the basket out, cut the pineapple quarters into one-inch pieces and transfer them into a bowl. Add English cucumber and tomato. Drizzle green chutney, date and tamarind chutney and sweet chilli sauce. Sprinkle chaat masala, black salt, masala chana dal and coriander leaves and mix well. Transfer into individual serving bowls and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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