Chef Kunal Kapur shares comforting nei choru recipe: See step by step preparation of Malabar ghee rice

With our lives becoming increasingly hectic, food is often something that one turns to for comfort. And the Malabar ghee rice recipe, nei choru, is the perfect dish to do just that. Taking to Instagram on March 14, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his take on the dish. Kunal Kapur shares his take on nei choru. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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“Few things are as comforting as the aroma of ghee rice slowly cooking in the kitchen. It’s the kind of dish that feels simple yet incredibly special, the one that quietly turns an everyday meal into something warm, aromatic, and deeply satisfying. Sometimes, the most comforting recipes are also the most timeless,” he wrote in the caption.

The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The rich pulao can be cooked in either a pressure cooker or a pan, whichever is easily available at home. While the traditional recipe from the south makes use of jeerakasala rice or jeerai rice, basmati rice or sera rice can also be suitable alternatives, according to the chef.