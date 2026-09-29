Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy-to-make garlic pepper chicken recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The festive season is around the corner, and the feasts are about to begin. If you are looking for recipes to try at home that will deliver big on taste but take minimal effort, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s garlic pepper chicken is the dish to make.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares Mumbai vada pav recipe to make at home: See step-by-step preparation

The Chinese main course dish serves four and needs approximately 15 minutes of prep time, and around another 20 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish, as the chef shared on his blog, are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for garlic pepper chicken 400 grams boneless chicken breasts

8-10 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns

2 spring onions with greens

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 tablespoons oil

1 inch ginger, chopped

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

2 teaspoons green chilli sauce

1 teaspoon stock cube powder

2 teaspoons cornflour slurry Method of preparation Slice two to three cloves of garlic and chop the remaining cloves finely. Quarter spring onion bulbs and chop spring onion greens into half-inch pieces. Cut chicken into half-inch pieces. To the chicken, add salt, crushed black peppercorns, and cornflour, then mix well. Heat oil in a non-stick wok. Into it, add garlic, ginger, and chicken, and sauté over high heat for two to three minutes. Next, add oyster sauce, green chilli sauce, stock cube powder and spring onion bulbs and mix well. Sauté for another two to three minutes. Reserve some spring onion greens for garnish and add the remaining spring onion greens and cornflour slurry to the wok and cook for another two to three minutes. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with reserved spring onion greens and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for garlic pepper chicken 400 grams boneless chicken breasts

8-10 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns

2 spring onions with greens

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 tablespoons oil

1 inch ginger, chopped

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

2 teaspoons green chilli sauce

1 teaspoon stock cube powder

2 teaspoons cornflour slurry Method of preparation Slice two to three cloves of garlic and chop the remaining cloves finely. Quarter spring onion bulbs and chop spring onion greens into half-inch pieces. Cut chicken into half-inch pieces. To the chicken, add salt, crushed black peppercorns, and cornflour, then mix well. Heat oil in a non-stick wok. Into it, add garlic, ginger, and chicken, and sauté over high heat for two to three minutes. Next, add oyster sauce, green chilli sauce, stock cube powder and spring onion bulbs and mix well. Sauté for another two to three minutes. Reserve some spring onion greens for garnish and add the remaining spring onion greens and cornflour slurry to the wok and cook for another two to three minutes. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with reserved spring onion greens and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. One of the OG chefs who became a television sensation, Sanjeev Kapoor’s journey to become a household name began with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.