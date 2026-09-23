Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to make popcorn 3 ways: peri peri, cheese and caramel

Whether it is for a movie, a sports match, or just midnight cravings, popcorn is the simplest snack to prepare and enjoy. And in his blog, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe to prepare it in three different ways, starting with the same classic popcorn.

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All three of them can be prepared in around 20 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for popcorn 3 ways 2 cups dried corn kernels

1 tablespoon oil

3 tablespoons butter

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons melted butter

1½ tablespoons peri peri spice mix

1½ tablespoons cheese powder

½ teaspoon dried mixed herbs

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon baking soda Method of preparation Heat oil in a pan, add dried corn kernels and one and a half tablespoons butter, mix well, cover with the lid and cook till the corn kernels pop. Add salt and toss well. Divide the popcorn into three equal portions. To make peri peri popcorn, take one portion of popcorn in a bowl, add half a tablespoon of melted butter and peri peri spice mix and mix well. To make cheese popcorn, take another portion of popcorn in a second bowl, add half a tablespoon of melted butter, cheese powder and dried mixed herbs and mix well. To make caramel popcorn, heat another pan. Into the pan, add brown sugar, and once it starts to melt, add one and a half tablespoons of butter, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt, then mix well. Add baking soda and mix. Add the third portion of popcorn into the pan and mix well. Allow to cool down to room temperature. Transfer the three popcorns into three separate serving bowls and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for popcorn 3 ways 2 cups dried corn kernels

1 tablespoon oil

3 tablespoons butter

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons melted butter

1½ tablespoons peri peri spice mix

1½ tablespoons cheese powder

½ teaspoon dried mixed herbs

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon baking soda Method of preparation Heat oil in a pan, add dried corn kernels and one and a half tablespoons butter, mix well, cover with the lid and cook till the corn kernels pop. Add salt and toss well. Divide the popcorn into three equal portions. To make peri peri popcorn, take one portion of popcorn in a bowl, add half a tablespoon of melted butter and peri peri spice mix and mix well. To make cheese popcorn, take another portion of popcorn in a second bowl, add half a tablespoon of melted butter, cheese powder and dried mixed herbs and mix well. To make caramel popcorn, heat another pan. Into the pan, add brown sugar, and once it starts to melt, add one and a half tablespoons of butter, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt, then mix well. Add baking soda and mix. Add the third portion of popcorn into the pan and mix well. Allow to cool down to room temperature. Transfer the three popcorns into three separate serving bowls and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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