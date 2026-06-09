Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares sweet and spicy mango granita recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Sanjeev Kapoor's mango granita recipe is a refreshing summer indulgence that can be easily prepared at home and enjoyed with the family.
We are well into the summer months, and the intoxicating smell of ripe mangoes is all around us. The fruit is not only absolutely delicious as is, but also very versatile, with many ways to use it in delicious recipes.
Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares refreshing aam panna popsicle recipe to enjoy in summer: See step-by-step preparation
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram on June 8 and shared one of his signature recipes that is as refreshing as it is easy to prepare. The chef described his mango granita in the caption, writing, “Sweet mangoes, crushed ice and a slight hit of chilli - this granita was made for peak summer afternoons.”
The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.
Ingredients for mango granita
- 4 medium ripe mangoes
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ½ tsp black salt
- ½ lemon
- ½ cup sugar syrup
- Fresh mint sprigs for garnish
Method of preparation
- Prepare the mangoes. Cut and peel the mangoes and extract the pulp. With the help of a hand blender (a regular blender works just fine), blend the pulp to a creamy consistency.
- Add to the blended pulp salt, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder and black salt. Squeeze lemon, add sugar syrup and blend them to a fine mixture.
- Transfer the blended mango and spice mixture into an air-tight container. Layer it evenly before putting the lid on.
- Transfer the container into the refrigerator and let it stay for six to eight hours, or until the mixture is completely frozen.
- Take out the tiffin box from the refrigerator. With the help of a fork, scrape out the frozen mixture.
- Transfer the scraped frozen mango mixture into individual serving glasses. Garnish with mint sprigs and serve chilled.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. Born on April 10, 1964, he became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. Sanjeev Kapoor has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. He often appears as a special guest on MasterChef India and continues to share new recipes on his social media channels.{{/usCountry}}
Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. Born on April 10, 1964, he became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. Sanjeev Kapoor has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. He often appears as a special guest on MasterChef India and continues to share new recipes on his social media channels.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.