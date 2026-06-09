Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares sweet and spicy mango granita recipe: See step-by-step preparation

We are well into the summer months, and the intoxicating smell of ripe mangoes is all around us. The fruit is not only absolutely delicious as is, but also very versatile, with many ways to use it in delicious recipes.

Sanjeev Kapoor's mango granita recipe is very easy to make.(@sanjeevkapoor/Instagram)

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram on June 8 and shared one of his signature recipes that is as refreshing as it is easy to prepare. The chef described his mango granita in the caption, writing, “Sweet mangoes, crushed ice and a slight hit of chilli - this granita was made for peak summer afternoons.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.

Ingredients for mango granita

4 medium ripe mangoes

½ tsp salt

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp black salt

½ lemon

½ cup sugar syrup

Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Method of preparation

Prepare the mangoes. Cut and peel the mangoes and extract the pulp. With the help of a hand blender (a regular blender works just fine), blend the pulp to a creamy consistency. Add to the blended pulp salt, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder and black salt. Squeeze lemon, add sugar syrup and blend them to a fine mixture. Transfer the blended mango and spice mixture into an air-tight container. Layer it evenly before putting the lid on. Transfer the container into the refrigerator and let it stay for six to eight hours, or until the mixture is completely frozen. Take out the tiffin box from the refrigerator. With the help of a fork, scrape out the frozen mixture. Transfer the scraped frozen mango mixture into individual serving glasses. Garnish with mint sprigs and serve chilled.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. Born on April 10, 1964, he became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. Sanjeev Kapoor has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. He often appears as a special guest on MasterChef India and continues to share new recipes on his social media channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. Born on April 10, 1964, he became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. Sanjeev Kapoor has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. He often appears as a special guest on MasterChef India and continues to share new recipes on his social media channels. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} This article is for informational purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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