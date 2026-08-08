Chef Sanjyot Keer's methi thepla with instant chunda recipe is the Gujarati comfort food you need to try. Watch

In the vast ecosystem of Indian flatbreads, few carry the quiet, everyday romance of the Gujarati methi thepla. Thin as parchment, tender from a splash of curd, and fragrant with fresh fenugreek leaves, the thepla is a culinary marvel of comfort—equally at home packed for long train journeys or stacked high on a weekday breakfast table. Also read | Thepla tacos, anyone? Instagram makes fusion tacos popular

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While traditionally paired with a simple dollop of plain yoghurt or a knob of white butter, Mumbai-based chef Sanjyot Keer elevated the classic combination by pairing the soft theplas with an instant mango chunda.

Originally shared on his YouTube channel, Your Food Lab, in 2019, chef Sanjyot's version condenses the traditional sun-cured pickle process into a swift stovetop glaze that balances tart green mangoes, jaggery, and warm spices. The result is a dance of bitter, tangy, sweet, and spicy flavours that define western Indian home cooking at its finest. Check out the complete recipe below.

Prep time: 30 mins

Cooking time: 45 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients for methi thepla

Wheat flour 2 cups

Besan ½ cup

Curd ½ cup

Ginger chilli paste 1 tbsp

Methi leaves 1 cup (washed and chopped)

Red chilli powder 1 tbsp

Coriander powder 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Ajwain 1 tsp

White sesame seeds 1 tsp

Garam masala 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil 1 tsp

Method

In a mixing bowl add all the ingredients and mix well, add water as required to knead a soft dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and rest it for ½ an hour.

After resting the dough, add oil and knead it once again, and roll into roundels.

Coat the dough balls with dry flour and flatten them with your palm, further roll into thin chapati.

Heat a tawa and cook the thepla from both sides, apply a little ghee on both sides and cook again on both sides.

Serve hot with freshly prepared mango chunda.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for mango chunda Raw mangoes ½ kg (grated)

Sugar 1 cup

Jaggery 1 cup

Turmeric 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Black salt ½ tsp

Salt ½ tsp

Hing ½ tsp

Garam masala ½ tsp

Jeera powder 1 tsp Method Set a wok on medium-low flame and heat grated raw mango, add sugar and jaggery, cook until jaggery and sugar are dissolved.

Add the turmeric, red chilli powder, black salt, salt and hing, cook until the syrup has reached a one-string consistency.

Add garam masala, jeera powder and mix well, allow it cool down.

Serve it as a condiment along with thepla or parathas of your choice.

You can also store them in a well-sterilised glass jar and keep it refrigerated for months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for mango chunda Raw mangoes ½ kg (grated)

Sugar 1 cup

Jaggery 1 cup

Turmeric 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Black salt ½ tsp

Salt ½ tsp

Hing ½ tsp

Garam masala ½ tsp

Jeera powder 1 tsp Method Set a wok on medium-low flame and heat grated raw mango, add sugar and jaggery, cook until jaggery and sugar are dissolved.

Add the turmeric, red chilli powder, black salt, salt and hing, cook until the syrup has reached a one-string consistency.

Add garam masala, jeera powder and mix well, allow it cool down.

Serve it as a condiment along with thepla or parathas of your choice.

You can also store them in a well-sterilised glass jar and keep it refrigerated for months. {{/usCountry}}

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