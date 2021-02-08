Chocolate Day 2021: 4-ingredient chocolate truffles for your loved ones, recipe

The addition of chocolate to the sweetness of love is a heavenly combination. Don't you agree? Even though Valentine's Day is yet to come, couples are already celebrating the week of love by proposing each other, buying gifts or making favourite meals for their special someone.

Everybody can buy chocolates from outside but making a dessert for your other half on Chocolate Day is as special as it gets. The feeling of a handmade gift, or a dessert in this case, is something that can not be compared, therefore, today we are going to share with you the recipe of simple chocolate truffles.

This is one of the most delectable chocolate desserts to eat and worry not, it is also extremely simple to make. This 4 ingredient quick to make chocolate truffle will win you some brownie points for sure as it will take your partner's sweet tooth for a ride.

So without wasting any more time, let's see how we can make four-ingredient chocolate truffles:

Ingredients:

For truffles

1 can condensed milk

1/4 cup cocoa powder

100 grams dark chocolate

1 tbsp butter

For decoration

Chocolate sprinkles

Cocoa powder

Coconut shavings

Method:

Use the double bowl melting technique to melt the dark chocolate and keep it aside. For the next step, in a pan, pour the condensed milk and the butter. Place the pan on low heat and stir, until the butter melts.

To this mix, add the cocoa powder along with the melted chocolate. Keep stirring all the ingredients together continuously for at least 15 minutes, until you see the mixture sticking away from the sides of the pan.

For the next step, grease a plate with butter and leave it in the fridge for 30 minutes. While that is happening, let the truffle mix cool. Once the room temperature is achieved make balls of the mix and roll them in the desired decoration.

That is the best part of these easy to make chocolate truffles. To make them more delicious, you can add a layer of whatever flavour you like. You want to make it more chocolaty, dust some cocoa powder on it. If you also like the combination of chocolate with coconut, roll the balls in coconut shavings. You can go as crazy with flavours as you want.

Enjoy these delicious bites of love.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/_bakeandbinge_)

