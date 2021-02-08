IND USA
Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes(Instagram/alligga_health)
recipe

Recipe: Whip up Chocolate Avocado Pudding for your Valentine in just 5 minutes

  • Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted with Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST

If there is one dish that caters to fitness freaks whether they are on a dairy-free diet or gluten-free, grain-free, nut-free, soy-free, sugar-free and even vegan, it has to be Chocolate Avocado Pudding. Looking for an easy recipe this Chocolate Day to surprise your Valentine? Search no further as we got you sorted and dug up this tasty recipe of Chocolate Avocado Pudding which is also decadent and healthy and will surely become your new favourite dessert.

Nothing makes people so dang happy like a dish with chocolate in it and if it is packed with health benefits along with being delicious, it is on our priority list. Check out the recipe of Chocolate Avocado Pudding here and you will never buy pre-made pudding from the store again as this one has superfood qualities and takes only 5 minutes to whip up.

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, pits removed

4 tablespoons cacao powder (Unsweetened cocoa powder will also work. The flavor is actually smoother and less bitter than cacao powder)

1 tablespoon hemp seeds, optional

1/2 cup almond milk

4 tablespoons pure maple syrup (Honey or agave nectar will also work but maple syrup or date syrup is preferred for the best flavour)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (using non-alcoholic vanilla flavouring is recommended for best results. Regular vanilla extract will work but if you use too much you can taste the alcohol so just be sure to taste test as you add more)

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender or a food processor and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides in between. Add more almond milk if needed to help blend.

Taste test it to see if you prefer more chocolate flavour (add more cacao powder, 1 tablespoon at a time), more sweetness (add a splash of maple syrup) or more vanilla. Blend until smooth.

Transfer to an airtight container for storing. Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Serve chilled with coconut whipped cream or your favorite toppings.

(Recipe: Sarah, Instagram/alligga_health)

Benefits:

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

Raw cacao powder used in this recipe is packed with a strong punch of antioxidants while dairy-free milk adds calcium (if it’s fortified).

