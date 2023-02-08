Chocolate Day 2023: 6 mouth-watering chocolate recipes to celebrate the day

Chocolate Day 2023: Valentine's Week has started to celebrate love, friendship, and affection. From Rose Day to Valentine's Day, each day of the week holds a special significance. Chocolate Day is a part of the Valentine's Week celebrations, which is observed on 9th February every year. On this day, people exchange chocolates as a symbol of love, affection, and appreciation for their friends, family, and loved ones. This occasion is a great excuse to indulge in some delicious and decadent chocolate treats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From classic chocolate cake and fudgy brownies to more creative creations like chocolate fondue and truffles, there's a chocolate recipe for every taste and skill level. So why not celebrate Chocolate Day by whipping up some indulgent and mouth-watering chocolate treats for you and your loved ones to enjoy. (Also read: Valentine's Day 2023: Heart-shaped delicacies to make for your special someone )

1. Dark Chocolate Truffle

(Recipe by Chef Vidhushi Sharma, Pastry Chef and owner of Mensho Tokyo)

Dark Chocolate Truffle (Chef Vidhushi Sharma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

200g Dark Chocolate (54%)

120g Heavy Cream

10ml Rum

5gm Butter Cocoa Powder for dusting

Method:

1) Start with melting the dark chocolate.

2) Gently heat the cream but be careful not to boil it.

3) Now combine the two by adding the cream in three parts.

4) Once the ganache has cooled, combine it with the butter and rum and spread it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

5) Once the ganache has set, take about 20g of it and roll it by hand.

6) Set the truffles in the fridge for 30 minutes.

7) Take them our once set, dust with cocoa powder and serve immediately.

2. Dark Chocolate Loaf

(Recipe by Chef Vidhushi Sharma, Pastry Chef and owner of Mensho Tokyo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dark Chocolate Loaf (Chef Vidhushi Sharma)

Ingredients:

120g Dark chocolate (Callebaut 54%)

185g Flour

5g Baking powder

2g Baking soda

1g Salt

200g Unsalted butter

225g Brown sugar

5ml Vanilla essence

2 Eggs, lightly beaten

5g Roughly chopped walnuts

20g Dark chocolate callets (flattened chocolate chips - Callebaut 54%)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method:

1) Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C and prepare a 9’ loaf tin.

2) In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the 120 g dark chocolate, remove and set aside to cool.

3) Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

4) In a large bowl, beat together the butter and brown sugar until pale and fluffy. Add the vanilla essence and mix again.

5) Add the melted chocolate to the butter-brown sugar mixture gradually. Add the beaten eggs and mix well.

6) Add the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt) and mix to combine.

7) Fold in the chopped walnuts and dark chocolate callets.

8) Pour into the prepared loaf tin and bake in the preheated oven for about 25 to 30 minutes. The cake has to be dense and moist so a toothpick ideally should not come out clean when inserted into the cake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9) Serve warm, plain or with vanilla bean ice cream!

3. Dark chocolate covered strawberries

(Recipe by Chef Vidhushi Sharma, Pastry Chef and owner of Mensho Tokyo)

Dark chocolate covered strawberries (Chef Vidhushi Sharma)

Ingredients:

6 ounces dark chocolate

6 ounces white chocolate

18 medium-sized strawberries, room temperature

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method:

1) Break the dark chocolate into pieces, and place it in a glass bowl. Then, melt it in the microwave in short bursts, or melt it over a saucepan of boiling water, whisking until smooth.

2) Repeat this process with the white chocolate, so that you have 2 bowls of smooth, melted chocolate.

3) Cover 2 plates with a layer of baking paper. Dip half of the strawberries into the dark chocolate, and let them harden on one of the plates. Dip the other half of the strawberries into the white chocolate, and put them on the other plate.

4) Once the chocolate is beginning to harden, use either a spoon or a bottle with a narrow nozzle to drizzle the white chocolate over the dark chocolate strawberries in a side-to-side motion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5) Repeat this process for the white chocolate strawberries, drizzling them with the remaining dark chocolate.

6) Leave the strawberries to set, about 15 minutes, and then serve. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge, and bring them back up to room temperature before serving.

4. Spiced Hot Chocolate

(Recipe by Chef Vidhushi Sharma, Pastry Chef and owner of Mensho Tokyo)

Spiced Hot Chocolate (Chef Vidhushi Sharma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

250 ml of milk (Vegan or Non-Vegan)

2 tablespoons Cocoa Powder

1 ½ tablespoon of Jaggery or Sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon chili powder

5 cloves

2 pieces of star anise

1 teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Method:

1) First, heat the milk in a saucepan. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, star anise, black pepper, and cloves. Bring it to a boil.

2) Then, lower the heat and add one and a half tablespoons of jaggery and about 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder. Keep stirring until both are completely dissolved in the milk.

3) Remove the pot from heat. Strain all the spices as you pour the hot chocolate mixture into your favourite mug. Garnish it with a pinch of ground nutmeg, chili powder and black pepper for an additional spicy taste. Enjoy!

5. Chocolate and almond rum ball

(Recipe By Chef Manish Malhotra)

Chocolate and almond rum ball (Chef Manish Malhotra)

Ingredients:

Chocolate sponge eggless 250 gm

Dark chocolate (55% -70%) 100 gm

Single cream(20-25%fat) 150 ml

Almonds 100 gm

Castor sugar 100 gm

Instant coffee powder 10 gm

Dark rum 15 ml

Method:

1) Heat cream in a pan, give it a boil and remove from heat. Add the chocolate and keep aside till slightly cool and then mix well.

2) Toast the almonds in the oven at 180 degree Celsius for 8-10 mins. Roughly chop the almonds.

3) Heat castor sugar in a pan and caramelise, add the roughly chopped almonds and remove the nougat on to a parchment paper. Crush the nougat with a rolling pin till slightly coarse.

4) In a mixing bowl crumb the chocolate sponge till breadcrumb consistency, add half the chocolate ganache, instant coffee powder dissolved in a teaspoon of water, rum, and mix with hands till the mixture is even in consistency.

5) Now add 2/3 of the crushed almond nougat into the mix and form in to small round balls (35-40 gm) and refrigerate.

6) Once slightly set, coat the rum balls with the remaining chocolate ganache.

7) Garnish with almond nougat and serve.

6. Badam Chocolate Truffle

(Recipe by Chef Saransh Goila)

Badam Chocolate Truffle (Chef Saransh Goila)

Ingredients:

1 cup (150 g) Dates (soaked in hot water)

½ cup (80 g) roasted almonds

¼ cup (25 g) unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

100g 55 % Dark Chocolate

Method:

1) Blend pitted dates, vanilla, cocoa powder, almonds and salt in your food processor until a sticky dough forms.

2) Roll smooth balls and place them onto prepared baking sheet.

3) Melt the dark chocolate in microwave or a double boiler. Once melted, add the coconut oil and mix well.

4) Dip each ball completely into the chocolate using a dipping tool. Place each ball back on the baking sheet and refrigerate until the chocolate has set, about 30 minutes.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter