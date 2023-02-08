Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your lover on February 9

Valentine's Week begins on February 7 every year with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day. The third day in the week of love is Chocolate Day, and it falls on February 9. On Chocolate Day, people gift their lovers, partners or crushes chocolates or assorted candies to express their feelings for them. Some even pamper their loved ones by sending them expensive or their favourite handmade chocolates. If you plan to surprise a special someone on Chocolate Day, you can make it extra special with a sweet message.

(Also Read | Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more explained about 7 days of love)

We have curated best wishes, messages, greetings and images for you to share with your partner or crush on Chocolate Day via Facebook, WhatsApp or any other social media platform. Check it out below.

Chocolate Day Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

To the one who feels like sweet chocolate on happy days and a cup of comforting hot chocolate on difficult days, you make my life easier. Happy Chocolate Day.

The third day of Valentine's Week is called Chocolate Day. (HT Photo)

Bitter or sweet - like chocolates, I love all your moods. I want to wrap you in my arms because you are too cute. Happy Chocolate Day.

I promise to always be beside you on your happy and sad days. And I swear, I'll always bring a bar of chocolate to make everything feel sweeter. Happy Chocolate Day.

Chocolate Day falls on February 9. (HT Photo)

Just like eating chocolate can brighten up your day, your presence makes every second of my life worth living. Please stay by my side forever. Happy Chocolate Day.

Ever since you entered my life, you have raised the Love-Bar for me. Cheers to our nutty kind of love! Happy Chocolate Day.

On Chocolate Day, people gift their partners or crushes chocolates. (HT Photo)

From melting caramel to munchy crunch, may our life together stay nutty and sinful always. Happy Chocolate Day.

My heart has gone nuts in your love. So, here is a wish as sweet as chocolate on this special occasion. Happy Chocolate Day.

They express their feelings for that special someone with a sweet chocolate. (HT Photo)

My love for you is like dark chocolate - intense and deep. Will you be my Valentine forever? Happy Chocolate Day.

May your life be filled with the happiness that you feel when you are holding chocolate in your hand. Happy Chocolate Day, my love.

Happy Chocolate Day to all. (HT Photo)

I wish I could get all the chocolates in the world for you because you are that special. Let's celebrate life forever. Happy Chocolate Day.