Coconut ladoo to besan ladoo: Easy-to-make ladoo recipes on Raksha Bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan 2021 is just a day away and if you are planning to treat your sibling with some home-made sweets, we have some last-minute mithai ideas for you. Ladoo can be prepared with a variety of ingredients from coconut, besan, til, to dry fruits. Depending on what your siblings likes, you can choose from these five easy ladoo recipes.

If you are concerned about piling on calories this Raksha Bandhan, you can go for recipes sweetened by dates or jaggery and use loads of dry fruits to make your sweets healthy.

Take a look at five easy-to-make ladoo recipes

1. Coconut ladoo

These melt-in-your mouth coconut ladoos are a must-try this Raksha Bandhan (Pinterest)

Coconut is rich in fibre and good for your heart health but is high in calories. Eating in moderation on Raksha Bandhan, however, should not be a problem. For making these ladoos, roast the desiccated coconut till aromatic and add condensed milk to it. You can sweeten it with sugar or jaggery and flavour it with cardamom. Cool down the mix and refrigerate it for a few minutes so that it is ready to be turned into tiny balls. Roll the balls in shredded coconut and refrigerate again. Garnish with your favourite dry fruits.

2. Besan ladoo

Besan ladoos are a favourite on every festive occasion (Pinterest)

Besan is a packed with protein and fibre and is a low glycemic index food. It is rich in many nutrients like potassium, zinc, vitamin B-6 and thiamine. Besides, it tastes divine and is fit to have on any occasion. The taste of the besan ladoos depend a lot on the quality of besan and the way it is roasted. For one cup besan, take around 1/4 cup of ghee and roast it till it's aromatic. Don't overdo it. Make sure you keep stirring it to avoid getting it burnt. When the besan is done and cooled down, add powdered sugar and cardamom. Add dry fruits roasted in ghee to the mix. Roll the mixture into small balls.

3. Til Ladoo

Packed with fibre and nutrition, these ladoos are delicious as well as healthy. (Pinterest)

Sesame seeds or til have innumerable health benefits thanks to its fibre content and it being a source of plant protein. Good for blood pressure, heart diseases and bones, it's perhaps a good idea to add til to your recipes for maximum health benefits. Til ladoos can be made by combining roasted sesame seeds, crushed roasted peanuts, desiccated coconut with jaggery syrup. When the mix is still hot, make your ladoos.

4. Gond ladoo

Gond ladoos are a combination of healthy and tasty. (Pinterest)

Gond or edible gum is traditionally given to pregnant or lactating mothers for its recuperative and nutritional benefits. It can of course be made on festive occasions too. To make Gond ladoos, roast gond in ghee at low flame till it turns light golden. Keep aside in bowl and crush them to turn it into a coarse powder. Roast cashews, almonds and raisins in ghee at low flame. Dry roast grated dry coconut and khaskhas (poppy seeds). Blend dry khajur into a coarse powder and roast it in ghee. Combine everything together and add cardamom powder, nutmeg. Make jaggery syrup with one string consistency and add to the mix. Shape into ladoos.

5. Dates ladoo

Dates ladoos are naturally sweet and you do not need to add sugar to them. (Pinterest)

High in fibre and anti-oxidants dates are excellent for your bone health and regulates blood glucose levels. It can also be used as a natural sweetener. For making dates ladoos, take seedless dates and blend them. Roast almonds, cashews, raisins, grated dry coconut and poppy seeds in ghee. Add blended dates and mix well. Make small balls.

