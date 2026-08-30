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Craving some delicious street food? Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for Lahori-Punjabi Chikkar Chole at home

Published on: Aug 30, 2026, 19:02:38 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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This recipe makes the perfect snack for lazy evenings when you're craving the indulgent flavours of street food but don't want to leave the house.

Craving the irresistible flavours of street food but would rather skip the queues and enjoy it from the comfort of your home? You can bring those bold, spicy and comforting flavours straight to your kitchen with the right recipe. Cooking it yourself also puts you in control of the ingredients, allowing you to give a beloved street-food favourite a fresher, more wholesome twist – without losing the indulgence.

Also Read | Craving a fresh and crunchy snack? Try out chef Ranveer Brar's apple fennel salad that comes together in 10 minutes

Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a recipe for the Lahori-Punjabi street-food classic, Chikkar Chole. In an Instagram video shared on August 28, she describes the dish as, “Meet Chikkar Chole – the Lahori-Punjabi street-food classic whose name literally translates to thick, muddy, mashy chickpeas, after that gravy – which is by far the best gravy I’ve ever had.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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