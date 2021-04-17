Craving some yummy street food? Try this quick and easy to make bread roll

Potatoes are the most versatile vegetable, it tastes delicious whether its boiled, roasted, fried or baked, as a whole dish on its own and even as an accompaniment to another main. Potatoes are irresistible, and they make a very part of Indian food, be it street food or gourmet cuisine, this humble root finds its way on practically every menu. And if you've been craving some delicious street food but don't wish to venture out or eat food that may be unhygienically prepared, especially given the rising coronavirus cases in the city, then this super easy and relatively quick recipe for Potato Bread Roll is perfect to appease your cravings and your taste buds without compromising on your health, read on:

Cooking Potatoes

3 to 4 large potatoes or 425 grams of potatoes

½ teaspoon salt

water as required

For Stuffing

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves (cilantro leaves)

1 green chilli - finely chopped

¼ teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon crushed black pepper or ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder

¼ teaspoon Garam Masala Powder or add as required

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ to 1 teaspoon dry mango powder or add as per taste - dry pomegranate seeds powder can be also be added instead of mango powder

salt as required

Other Ingredients

9 to 10 bread slices - brown, multi grain or white bread

oil for deep frying - as required

Method

﻿Making Potato Stuffing

Start by boiling the potatoes, make sure they are completely soft. Poke with a knife to make sure. Then peel and grate them. You can even mash them with a potato masher.

Add 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves and 1 green chili, finely chopped. Add all the spice powders.

Also add salt as per taste. You can add ½ to 1 teaspoon lemon juice or ½ to 1 teaspoon dry pomegranate seeds powder instead of dry mango powder.

Mix very well. Check the taste and add more spice powders, salt and dry mango powder if required.

Take a portion of the mixture and make small to medium rolls of potato filling. The size of the rolls will depend on the size of the bread.

Preparing Bread Slices

Cut off the edges of the bread so that they are uniform, white square pieces.

Now in a bowl place a little bit of water and immerse the bread till soaked, then remove it from the water and drain any excess water to avoid the bread from breaking.

Be gentle, and place the prepared bread on a side for later use.

Making Bread Roll

Place the prepared potato stuffing on one edge of the moist slice of bread and then gently shape it into a roll so that none of the potato is exposed as this could lead to the filling leaking into the oil and making a big mess. Use extra pieces of bread to ensure everything stays tucked inside.

Once sealed, fry the bread roll, then drain it on a paper towel or tissues and serve with tomato ketchup and spicy green chutney. Enjoy with your loved ones!

(Recipe courtesy Dassana'a Veg Recipes)