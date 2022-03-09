Dear men, whip up these Muffin Treats for your muse as every day is Women's Day

While International Women's Day on March 8 marks a call to a gender equal world - free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and aims for one that is diverse, equitable, inclusive where differences are valued and celebrated, March is marked as Women's History Month all across the globe. Women are not a footnote to someone else’s life but fearless, powerful humans with an independent will and beyond their nurturing skills, women have led the charge in empowering societies by being the trailblazers in varied fields.

Though it is not International Women’s Day today but appreciating the women in your life by treating them with an intimate gesture of love and care is forever. Try out this DIY recipe of Muffin Treats curated by Chef Ranveer Brar to wow the women in your life.

Ingredients:

6 vanilla muffins

50-70 ml strawberry flavoured syrup

50 gm butter

25 gm oats, slightly toasted

15 gm cranberry

250 ml vanilla custard ready (as per packet instructions)

Method:

Butter an oven proof dish, break the muffins into smaller pieces and lay into the dish. Add strawberry flavoured syrup to the ready custard.

Pour the custard, sprinkle the oats and dollops of butter over the muffin pieces and add few cranberries. Bake for 10 minutes or till browned.

Serve with vanilla ice-cream.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Due to their high nutrient and antioxidant content, cranberries are considered superfood that not only lower the risk of urinary tract infection (UTI) but also help prevent certain types of cancer, improve immune function and decrease blood pressure. They are rich in vitamin C that helps boost collagen production which improves the elasticity of the skin and also makes it soft, glowing and firm.