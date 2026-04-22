Do you know the right way to clean mushrooms? Chef Ranveer Brar explains, shares easy kali mirch mushroom recipe

Mushrooms are one of those ingredients that instantly elevate the quality of a dish. They are available in a wide variety and can be used in even more dishes. The popular vegan alternative to meat brings one common question to the minds of amateur cooks: What is the best way to clean the edible fungi?

Ranveer Brar's kali mirch mushroom recipe takes just 40 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on April 21, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar answers just that.

“These days, when you buy mushrooms, they are usually not covered in dirt. However, in case you get ones that are, then take those mushrooms and apply some atta (wheat flour) or besan (gram flour) on them. Then dry rub them for a while in the flour, leave for a while and run them under water. This will wash off the dirt along with the flour,” he explained.

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{{^usCountry}} The chef also shared why the mushrooms in the markets are usually no longer coated with dirt. “The reason why mushrooms available in the market are usually clean nowadays is that they are no longer grown in the soil, but on newspapers,” he quipped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chef also shared why the mushrooms in the markets are usually no longer coated with dirt. “The reason why mushrooms available in the market are usually clean nowadays is that they are no longer grown in the soil, but on newspapers,” he quipped. {{/usCountry}}

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He did not stop at explaining how to clean the mushrooms, but also shared an easy recipe to prepare with the food item. Ranveer Brar’s signature kali mirch mushroom takes approximately 40 minutes to make and serves two to four people. The detailed steps are as follows.

Ingredients for kali mirch mushroom

For boiling mushrooms

Water as required

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Vinegar

600 gms Mushrooms (wash & trim the stems)

For Curd Mixture

2 ½ cups Curd, beaten

1 tbsp Ginger Garlic paste

For gravy

2 tbsp Ghee

½ inch Cinnamon stick

1 Bay leaf

Prepared curd mixture

10-12 Cashew nuts

1 cup Water

Salt to taste

1 tsp Sugar

2-3 tsp Butter, cubedन

2 Green chillies (less spicy & slit in the middle)

¼ inch Ginger (peeled & sliced)

1 cup Water

Cooked mushrooms

1 tsp Black peppercorns, crushed

For Garnish

Coriander sprig

Black peppercorns, crushed

Chilli oil

Method of preparation

For boiling mushrooms

In a handi, add water as required, salt to taste, vinegar, mushrooms and get a quick boil. Strain the mushroom and keep it aside for further use.

For gravy

In a bowl, add curd, ginger-garlic paste and give it a good mix. In a handi, add ghee, once it’s hot, add bay leaf, cinnamon stick and let it splutter well. Add curd and saute it for three to four minutes until cooked well. Add cashew nuts, water, salt to taste, sugar, butter and boil it for four to five minutes until it thickens. Take out the whole spice and blend it with the help of a hand blender until smooth. Add green chillies, ginger and cook it for a minute. Take out the whole spice, green chillies and keep them aside for further use. Add boiled mushrooms and cook them well for four to five minutes until cooked well. Finish it with crushed black peppercorns and mix it well. Transfer it to a serving dish, garnish it with coriander, black peppercorns and chilli oil. Serve hot with pulao.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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