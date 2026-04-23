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Easy Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Lunch: High-Protein One-Pot Rice Meal With Vegetables and Soya Chunks

Soya Chunk Pulao is a high-protein one-pot rice meal made with vegetables and spices for an easy, healthy, and filling lunch.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:48 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Soya Chunk Pulao is a simple one-pot meal that brings together fragrant rice, mild spices, and protein-rich soya chunks in a way that feels fresh and easy for busy afternoons. Soya chunks are made from soy flour after the oil is removed, which gives them a very high protein content. A small bowl of soya chunks contains much more protein than many other vegetarian ingredients. That makes this soya chunk pulao a great option for high-protein lunch ideas and vegetarian protein meals.

Easy Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Lunch(Freepik)

Unlike regular vegetable pulao, soya chunk pulao has a firmer and slightly chewy texture because of the soya chunks. The rice stays soft, the vegetables add a gentle crunch, and the soya pieces soak up all the flavours of mint, coriander, spices, and lemon. A little curd or coconut yogurt on the side makes the meal even fresher during summer.

Fresh peas, carrots, mint, lemon juice, and whole spices naturally add flavour. Brown rice, millet rice, or hand-pounded rice can also be used instead of white rice for a more nutritious version. Every spoonful gives protein, fibre, iron, and energy in a meal that is easy to prepare and easy to enjoy.

Difference Between Soya Chunk Pulao and Regular Vegetable Pulao

Soya Chunk Pulao

Regular Vegetable Pulao

Contains soya chunks along with vegetables

Contains only vegetables

Rich in protein and fibre

Lower in protein

Slightly chewy texture from soya chunks

Soft texture throughout

More suitable for a high protein lunch

Better for a lighter meal

Keeps you energetic for longer hours

May need another protein dish on the side

Works well as a complete vegetarian protein meal

Usually paired with dal or curd

A serving of soya chunk pulao gives a good mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. According to USDA">USDA, soya chunks increase the protein level, while vegetables and rice provide energy and important nutrients for daily meals.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

340 calories

Protein

16 g

Carbohydrates

42 g

Fibre

6 g

Fat

10 g

Calcium

72 mg

Potassium

320 mg

Iron

3.8 mg

How Each Ingredient Adds Nutrition to the Meal

Every ingredient in this healthy pulao adds something useful. Soya chunks give protein, vegetables add fibre and vitamins">fibre and vitamins, and lemon helps the body absorb iron better.

Ingredient

Main Benefit

Soya Chunks

High protein and iron

Basmati Rice

Gives energy and keeps the meal light

Green Peas

Adds fibre and plant protein

Carrot

Rich in vitamin A

Mint Leaves

Gives freshness and supports digestion

Lemon Juice

Adds vitamin C and improves iron absorption

Onion and Tomato

Add flavour, antioxidants, and moisture

FAQs

Can soya chunk pulao be made without rice?

Yes. Quinoa, millet, broken wheat, or brown rice can be used instead of basmati rice.

Is soya chunk pulao good for weight management?

Yes. The high protein and fibre content can help keep hunger away for a longer time and may support healthy weight management.

Can this recipe be packed in a lunch box?

Yes. Soya chunk pulao stays fresh for several hours and works well for school or office lunch boxes.

 
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