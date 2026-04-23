Easy Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Lunch: High-Protein One-Pot Rice Meal With Vegetables and Soya Chunks

Soya Chunk Pulao is a simple one-pot meal that brings together fragrant rice, mild spices, and protein-rich soya chunks in a way that feels fresh and easy for busy afternoons. Soya chunks are made from soy flour after the oil is removed, which gives them a very high protein content. A small bowl of soya chunks contains much more protein than many other vegetarian ingredients. That makes this soya chunk pulao a great option for high-protein lunch ideas and vegetarian protein meals.

Easy Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Lunch(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Unlike regular vegetable pulao, soya chunk pulao has a firmer and slightly chewy texture because of the soya chunks. The rice stays soft, the vegetables add a gentle crunch, and the soya pieces soak up all the flavours of mint, coriander, spices, and lemon. A little curd or coconut yogurt on the side makes the meal even fresher during summer.

Fresh peas, carrots, mint, lemon juice, and whole spices naturally add flavour. Brown rice, millet rice, or hand-pounded rice can also be used instead of white rice for a more nutritious version. Every spoonful gives protein, fibre, iron, and energy in a meal that is easy to prepare and easy to enjoy.

Difference Between Soya Chunk Pulao and Regular Vegetable Pulao

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Soya Chunk Pulao Regular Vegetable Pulao Contains soya chunks along with vegetables Contains only vegetables Rich in protein and fibre Lower in protein Slightly chewy texture from soya chunks Soft texture throughout More suitable for a high protein lunch Better for a lighter meal Keeps you energetic for longer hours May need another protein dish on the side Works well as a complete vegetarian protein meal Usually paired with dal or curd View All

{{^usCountry}} Meal Overview Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 320–350 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly spiced, slightly tangy, herby, and fresh

Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron, and complex carbohydrates

Difficulty: Easy Fresh and Protein-Rich Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Summer Lunches {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meal Overview Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 320–350 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly spiced, slightly tangy, herby, and fresh

Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron, and complex carbohydrates

Difficulty: Easy Fresh and Protein-Rich Soya Chunk Pulao Recipe for Summer Lunches {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Soft rice, juicy vegetables, and flavourful soya chunks come together in this easy one-pot pulao. Mint, coriander, lemon, and whole spices give the dish a fresh summer taste, while carrots and peas add a slight sweetness and gentle crunch. Every bite feels light yet rich in flavour, making it perfect for lunch boxes, afternoon meals, or a quick family lunch. Ingredients 1 cup basmati rice

1 cup soya chunks

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 medium tomato, chopped

1/2 cup carrot, chopped

1/2 cup green peas

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons mint leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

2 cloves

1 small cinnamon stick

2 green cardamoms

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

2 cups water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt as needed Step-by-Step Instructions Wash the basmati rice well and soak it in water for 15 minutes. Drain and keep aside. Boil the soya chunks in hot water for 5 minutes, squeeze out the extra water, and keep them ready. Heat oil or ghee in a pressure cooker or deep pan. Add cumin, bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom. Let them cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Add sliced onions and cook until light golden. Mix in ginger-garlic paste and green chilli. Stir for one minute. Add tomatoes, carrots, and peas. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add turmeric, coriander powder, salt, and garam masala. Mix in the soya chunks, mint, and coriander leaves. Add the soaked rice and stir gently so the grains do not break. Pour in 2 cups water and lemon juice. Cover and cook for 2 whistles in a pressure cooker or for 15 minutes in a covered pan until the rice is cooked. Let the pulao rest for 5 minutes. Fluff gently with a fork and serve with curd, cucumber raita, or fresh salad. Tips to Perfect This Recipe Soak the rice for at least 15 minutes so the grains stay separate after cooking.

Boil the soya chunks properly and squeeze out all the extra water to remove any raw smell.

Add mint and coriander near the end so the pulao keeps a fresh flavour.

Use brown rice or millet rice for a more fibre-rich version.

A spoon of roasted peanuts or cashews can add extra crunch.

Lemon juice should be added before cooking for a fresher taste.

Avoid adding too much water because soya chunks also release moisture while cooking.

Curd, coconut yogurt, or cucumber raita make a healthy side dish for this pulao. Nutrients Inside This Protein-Packed Soya Chunk Pulao {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soft rice, juicy vegetables, and flavourful soya chunks come together in this easy one-pot pulao. Mint, coriander, lemon, and whole spices give the dish a fresh summer taste, while carrots and peas add a slight sweetness and gentle crunch. Every bite feels light yet rich in flavour, making it perfect for lunch boxes, afternoon meals, or a quick family lunch. Ingredients 1 cup basmati rice

1 cup soya chunks

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 medium tomato, chopped

1/2 cup carrot, chopped

1/2 cup green peas

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 tablespoons mint leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

2 cloves

1 small cinnamon stick

2 green cardamoms

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

2 cups water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt as needed Step-by-Step Instructions Wash the basmati rice well and soak it in water for 15 minutes. Drain and keep aside. Boil the soya chunks in hot water for 5 minutes, squeeze out the extra water, and keep them ready. Heat oil or ghee in a pressure cooker or deep pan. Add cumin, bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom. Let them cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Add sliced onions and cook until light golden. Mix in ginger-garlic paste and green chilli. Stir for one minute. Add tomatoes, carrots, and peas. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add turmeric, coriander powder, salt, and garam masala. Mix in the soya chunks, mint, and coriander leaves. Add the soaked rice and stir gently so the grains do not break. Pour in 2 cups water and lemon juice. Cover and cook for 2 whistles in a pressure cooker or for 15 minutes in a covered pan until the rice is cooked. Let the pulao rest for 5 minutes. Fluff gently with a fork and serve with curd, cucumber raita, or fresh salad. Tips to Perfect This Recipe Soak the rice for at least 15 minutes so the grains stay separate after cooking.

Boil the soya chunks properly and squeeze out all the extra water to remove any raw smell.

Add mint and coriander near the end so the pulao keeps a fresh flavour.

Use brown rice or millet rice for a more fibre-rich version.

A spoon of roasted peanuts or cashews can add extra crunch.

Lemon juice should be added before cooking for a fresher taste.

Avoid adding too much water because soya chunks also release moisture while cooking.

Curd, coconut yogurt, or cucumber raita make a healthy side dish for this pulao. Nutrients Inside This Protein-Packed Soya Chunk Pulao {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A serving of soya chunk pulao gives a good mix of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. According to USDA">USDA, soya chunks increase the protein level, while vegetables and rice provide energy and important nutrients for daily meals.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 340 calories Protein 16 g Carbohydrates 42 g Fibre 6 g Fat 10 g Calcium 72 mg Potassium 320 mg Iron 3.8 mg View All

How Each Ingredient Adds Nutrition to the Meal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Every ingredient in this healthy pulao adds something useful. Soya chunks give protein, vegetables add fibre and vitamins">fibre and vitamins, and lemon helps the body absorb iron better.

Ingredient Main Benefit Soya Chunks High protein and iron Basmati Rice Gives energy and keeps the meal light Green Peas Adds fibre and plant protein Carrot Rich in vitamin A Mint Leaves Gives freshness and supports digestion Lemon Juice Adds vitamin C and improves iron absorption Onion and Tomato Add flavour, antioxidants, and moisture View All

FAQs

Can soya chunk pulao be made without rice?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yes. Quinoa, millet, broken wheat, or brown rice can be used instead of basmati rice.

Is soya chunk pulao good for weight management?

Yes. The high protein and fibre content can help keep hunger away for a longer time and may support healthy weight management.

Can this recipe be packed in a lunch box?

Yes. Soya chunk pulao stays fresh for several hours and works well for school or office lunch boxes.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON