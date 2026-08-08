Easy Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy Made With Simple Pantry Ingredients For A Soft And Fluffy Breakfast

Soft, fluffy pancakes can be made without eggs or dairy while still delivering great taste and texture. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy uses pantry staples such as flour, baking powder, plant-based milk, vegetable oil, and a natural sweetener to create light pancakes that suit vegan and dairy-free diets. Plant-based pancakes have become increasingly popular worldwide as more people look for simple recipes made without animal products.

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The recipe follows the same basic pancake method but replaces eggs with ingredients that help bind the batter, such as mashed banana, flaxseed mixture, or applesauce. Plant-based milk made from oats, almonds, or soy creates a smooth batter, while baking powder helps the pancakes rise. Unlike regular pancakes that rely on eggs, butter, and dairy milk, vegan pancake recipes without eggs or dairy offer a naturally cholesterol-free option with lower saturated fat. These simple ingredient swaps also make the recipe suitable for people with lactose intolerance, egg allergies, or those following a vegan lifestyle.

Plant-based ingredients add several nutritional benefits to every serving. Whole wheat flour or oats increase fibre, helping support healthy digestion and providing steady energy">fibre, helping support healthy digestion and providing steady energy throughout the morning. Plant oils reduce saturated fat">reduce saturated fat compared to butter, while the absence of dairy makes the pancakes easier to digest for people who are sensitive to lactose. Fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds can also be added to increase vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and natural sweetness.

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{{^usCountry}} Pancakes have been enjoyed for centuries across Europe and North America, and the vegan version brings a modern twist to this breakfast favourite. During the monsoon season, vegan pancake recipes without eggs or dairy pairs well with fresh berries, bananas, maple syrup, or homemade fruit compote for a wholesome breakfast or evening snack. The recipe is budget-friendly, highly adaptable, easy to customise with different toppings, and made entirely from ingredients that are easy to keep in the pantry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pancakes have been enjoyed for centuries across Europe and North America, and the vegan version brings a modern twist to this breakfast favourite. During the monsoon season, vegan pancake recipes without eggs or dairy pairs well with fresh berries, bananas, maple syrup, or homemade fruit compote for a wholesome breakfast or evening snack. The recipe is budget-friendly, highly adaptable, easy to customise with different toppings, and made entirely from ingredients that are easy to keep in the pantry. {{/usCountry}}

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Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy Vs Regular Pancakes

Vegan pancakes without eggs or dairy are soft, light, and easy to prepare using simple pantry ingredients. They are perfect for breakfast, brunch, or an evening snack with fresh fruits and natural toppings.

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Feature Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy Regular pancakes Main Liquid Plant-based milk Dairy milk Binding Ingredient Flaxseed mixture, banana, or applesauce Eggs Fat Source Vegetable oil or coconut oil Butter Cholesterol Naturally cholesterol-free Contains cholesterol from eggs and butter Suitable For Vegan, dairy-free, and egg-free diets General diets Protein Source Plant milk and optional seed Eggs and milk Texture Soft, fluffy, and light Soft and fluffy with a richer texture Popular Toppings Fresh fruits, maple syrup, nut butter Butter, honey, whipped cream, syrup View All

Quick Look

Recipe Type: Breakfast

Cuisine: American

Diet: Vegan

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approximately 190 kcal per serving

How To Make Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy

Simple pantry ingredients, plant-based milk, and a few minutes of cooking create fluffy vegan pancakes that pair well with fresh fruit and maple syrup.

Ingredients

1½ cups whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar or maple syrup

¼ teaspoon salt

1¼ cups oat milk or almond milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons water

Oil for cooking

Instructions

Mix the flaxseed and water and let the mixture rest for 5 minutes. Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Add plant-based milk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and the flaxseed mixture. Stir gently until a smooth batter forms. Heat a lightly greased non-stick pan over medium heat. Pour a ladle of batter onto the pan. Cook until bubbles appear, then flip and cook the other side. Serve with fresh fruit and maple syrup.

Simple Ways To Make Vegan Pancakes Even Healthier

Use whole wheat flour instead of refined flour to increase fibre. Add rolled oats to improve the texture and nutrient content. Replace sugar with mashed banana or date paste for natural sweetness. Mix chia seeds or flaxseeds into the batter for healthy fats. Choose unsweetened plant-based milk to reduce added sugar. Top vegan pancakes with fresh berries instead of sugary syrups. Serve vegan pancakes with natural peanut butter for extra plant protein.

Nutrition In Vegan Pancake Recipe Without Eggs Or Dairy

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Nutrient Amount Calories 190 kcal Carbohydrates 30 g Protein 5 g Dietary Fibre 4 g Total Fat 6 g Saturated Fat 1 g Calcium 140 mg Iron 2.1 mg Potassium 210 mg Vitamin B6 0.2 mg View All

FAQs

Can vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy be made with whole wheat flour?

Yes. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy works well with whole wheat flour and provides more fibre than refined flour.

Which plant-based milk is best for vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy?

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Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy tastes great with oat milk, almond milk, soy milk, or coconut milk.

Can vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy be prepared in advance?

Yes. Vegan pancake recipe without eggs or dairy can be refrigerated for up to two days and reheated before serving.