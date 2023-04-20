Eid 2023 Special Recipes: 5 healthy and lip-smacking dishes you must try

Eid 2023 Recipes: Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. This year, the festival will be celebrated between April 21 to April 23, depending on the moon sighting. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. Eid al-Fitr is a time for joy, feasting, and spending time with loved ones. Eid is the time for family, friends, and delicious food. With so many traditional recipes to choose from, it can be hard to decide what to make. In this article, we've compiled a list of Eid special recipes that you must try to make your celebrations even more memorable. From savory dishes to sweet treats, there's something for everyone to enjoy. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Beautiful shayaris to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook to wish them Eid Mubarak )

Eid Special Recipes:

1. Shahi Tukda

(Recipe by Chef Ali, The Old Delhi)

Shahi Tukda (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 slices of bread

2 cups of milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 tsp of cardamom powder

1/2 tsp of rose water

1/2 cup of ghee or oil for frying

A handful of chopped almonds and pistachios

A pinch of saffron threads

Method:

1. First, prepare the sugar syrup by heating 1/2 cup of sugar in 1/2 cup of water in a pan. Cook until the sugar has completely dissolved and the syrup has thickened slightly. Add a few saffron threads and cardamom powder to the syrup and set aside.

2. Next, cut the bread slices into halves or quarters, as desired. Heat ghee or oil in a pan and fry the bread pieces until they are golden brown on both sides. Drain the excess oil and place the fried bread on a paper towel to remove any remaining oil.

3. In another pan, heat the milk and let it come to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer the milk for about 10-15 minutes until it thickens slightly. Add the sugar syrup, rose water, cardamom powder, and a few saffron threads to the milk and mix well.

4. Dip each piece of fried bread into the sweetened milk and let it soak for a few seconds. Remove the bread and place it on a serving plate. Repeat with all the pieces of bread.

5. Pour any remaining sweetened milk over the soaked bread and garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios. You can also sprinkle a few saffron threads on top for added flavor and aroma.

6. Chill the Shahi Tukda in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours before serving. Serve cold and enjoy your delicious homemade dessert!

2. Delicious Mutton Biryani

(Recipe by Chef Ali, The Old Delhi)

Mutton Biryani (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 kg mutton, washed and cleaned

500 g basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes

2 large onions, thinly sliced

4 green cardamom pods

2 black cardamom pods

2 cinnamon sticks

6 cloves

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 cup yogurt

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup ghee

Salt to taste

Saffron strands (optional)

2 tablespoons rose water (optional)

1/4 cup chopped mint leaves

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

Directions:

1. In a large pot, heat 1/4 cup of ghee and add the sliced onions. Fry until golden brown and set aside.

2. In the same pot, add the whole spices (cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and bay leaves) and fry for a minute.

3. Add the mutton, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 10-15 minutes until the mutton is browned and the spices are fragrant.

4. Add the fried onions, yogurt, chopped mint leaves, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix well and cook for 5-10 minutes.

5. Add enough water to the pot to cook the rice. Bring to a boil and add the soaked rice. Cook until the rice is 80% done. Drain any excess water.

6. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

7. In a small pan, heat 1/4 cup of milk and add a few saffron strands. Let it steep for a few minutes.

8. In a large baking dish, layer the mutton and rice alternately, starting and ending with a layer of rice. Pour the saffron milk and remaining ghee on top of the rice. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

9. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes.

10. Remove from the oven and sprinkle rose water on top (optional).

11. Serve hot with raita and salad.

3. Saffron and Nuts Pannacotta

(Recipe by Chef Anees Khan founder of Star Anise Patisserie, Colaba)

Saffron and Nuts Pannacotta (Chef Anees Khan)

Ingredients:

Milk - 125 grams

Cream - 125 grams

Saffron - 2 pinches

Vanilla beans - 2 pods / Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Veg Gelatine powder - 1 tsp

Sugar - 4 tbsp

For Garnish:

Honey

Chopped dry fruit of choice

Gold vark - optional

Method:

1. Start by Soaking 1 tsp of veg gelatine powder with 1 tbsp water and set it aside.

2. In a sauce pan add milk, cream and saffron, cook it on a medium flame continuously stirring. Do not let the mixture boil.

3. Add the vanilla pulp from the vanilla pods or mix the vanilla essence. Lower the heat and keep stirring.

4. Heat the set-aside gelatine mixture till it melts or microwave for 30 seconds then add it to the mixture. Add sugar and stir the mixture, cook it till the mixture thickens, then remove it from the flame.

5. Place the cooked cream mix over a bowl of ice to cool it down.

6. Pour the mixture into two bowls and refrigerate it until set for about 1 hour.

7. Roast chopped dry fruits and nuts of your choice and mix them with honey. Garnish it on the set mixture. Finish it with a golden vark for a dazzling look.

4. Badam Chicken Handi

(Recipe by Celebrity Chef Saransh Goila)

Badam Chicken Handi (Chef Saransh Goila)

Ingredients:

¼ cup Almonds, boiled

5 Onions, sliced

2.5 tbsp Ghee

½ kg Chicken on the bone

1-inch Cinnamon stick

2 Cloves

2 Star anise

1 Bay leaf

1tbsp Ginger and Garlic paste

½ bunch Fresh coriander, chopped

2Green chillies, slit

2tsp Coriander powder

Salt, to taste

½ cup Yogurt whisked

½ cup water

1tbsp Ghee (for the tadka)

¼ tsp Hing

¼ tsp Stone flower powder

Method:

1. Boil the almonds, for about 25 minutes.

2. Heat 1.5 tbsp Ghee in a handi, add the onions & cook till brown.

3. In a mixer grinder blend together the almonds, sautéed brown onions with a splash of water to make it into a paste.

4. Heat ghee in a heavy bottom handi over medium heat. Saute the chicken in the 1 tbsp ghee with the whole spices for about 4 to 5 minutes.

5. Add the ginger and garlic paste, fresh coriander, green chilies, coriander powder and salt to taste. Mix it together.

6. Add the almond onion paste to the handi and mix.

7. Add the whisked yogurt whilst stirring, add the water & cook on a slow flame covered for 10 minutes or till the ghee has separated.

8. While the chicken is cooking, heat tadka pan with ghee.

9. When it is hot add the hing.

10. Once the chicken in cooked and the ghee has separated add the tadka into handi and finish the dish with a sprinkle of stone flower powder.

5. Gucchi and Badam Yakhni Pulao

(Recipe by Celebrity Chef Saransh Goila)

Gucchi and Badam Yakhni Pulao (Chef Saransh Goila)

Ingredients:

15no. Gucchi mushrooms, washed and soaked for an hour in luke warm water

3 ½ tbsp Ghee

1 Star anise

½ inch Cinnamon stick

1 tsp Jeera

1 tsp Shahi jeera

1 tsp Fennel seeds

2 Bay leafs

2 Green cardamom pods

1 Black cardamom pod

¼ tsp Hing

3 Large onions, sliced

2tsp Ginger garlic green chili paste

1 tsp Salt

A few Saffron strands, soaked in some luke warm water.

1 cup Basmati rice, soaked

60g Almonds, slivered (half will be put into the pulao and half will be used to garnish)

Method:

1. In a pot, heat 2 tbsp of ghee. Add star anise, cinnamon stick, jeera, shahi jeera, bay leaf, green cardamom, black cardamom, hind and fennel seeds.

2. Once its fragrant, add the onions, salt and cook till caramelised.

3. Add the soaked and drained gucchi. (Do not throw the mushroom after it is drained)

4. Sauté well for about 3 to 5 minutes.

5. Add the soaked Basmati rice and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes.

6. Add the mushroom water (about 2 cups) into the rice with the soaked saffron.

7. Just before covering the pot add the left over ghee, almonds and cover the pot.

8. Cook on medium flame for about 15 minutes.

9. Garnish with slivered almonds and serve hot.