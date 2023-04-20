Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Beautiful shayaris to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook to wish them Eid Mubarak

Muslims across the globe are gearing up to mark the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan comes to an end. After observing Roza (fast) from dawn to dusk and engaging in acts of worship and spiritual reflection for a month, Muslims mark the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr by breaking their fasts, thanking Allah for offering them health and resistance during Ramadan, wearing new clothes, preparing special delicacies, doing charity, and getting together with their loved ones. Eid-ul-Fitr is observed by sighting the new moon on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Check out some beautiful shayaris to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook to wish them Eid Mubarak. (HT PHOTO)