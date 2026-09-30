Fancy savoury sevaiya? Nutritionist shares masala egg sevaiya recipe loaded with 22g protein and just 340 cal

While sevaiya is arguably more popular in sweet dishes, it can also be the star ingredient in a number of savoury recipes. Taking to Instagram on September 30, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shared her savoury sevaiya recipe with eggs that is loaded with protein and is a complete meal in itself.

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Describing the dish, she wrote in the caption, “Sevaiya, but make it a proper meal! Loaded with veggies, that street-style Maggi masala flavour and lots of sliced boiled eggs. It’s quick, comforting and on the table in under 20 minutes.”

The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient to make four servings of the dish, each of approximately 430 grams. Each serving contains 340 calories and 22 grams of protein, along with 40 grams of carbohydrates and 11 grams of fat. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for masala egg sevaiya 1 tsp ghee (5g)

1 medium onion, sliced (80g)

2 green chillies, chopped (6g)

1 tsp ginger garlic paste (5g)

1 medium tomato, thinly sliced (80g)

1 capsicum, thinly sliced (120g)

1 medium carrot, thinly sliced (80g)

1½ cups cabbage, thinly sliced (105g)

1 tbsp soy sauce (15g)

1 tbsp tomato ketchup (15g)

1 sachet Maggi Magic Masala (6g)

Salt and pepper to taste (optional)

1 cup roasted sevaiya (100g)

1½ cups hot water (360ml)

4 boiled eggs, thinly sliced (200g) + boiled egg whites, thinly sliced (200g) - For a veg version, swap the eggs and egg whites for 250g grilled paneer cubes (macros will change)

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves or spring onion greens (5g)

10g toasted cashews Method of preparation Heat the ghee in a pan. Add the onion, green chillies and ginger garlic paste, and sauté until golden brown. Add the tomatoes and cook on a high flame for a few minutes. Add the capsicum, carrot and cabbage. Sauté on high flame for a couple of minutes so they stay slightly crunchy. Season with soy sauce, ketchup, Maggi Magic Masala, and salt and pepper if using. Mix well. Add the roasted sevaiya and mix, so it’s coated in the masala. Pour in the hot water, cover & cook till the sevaiya is soft and all the water is absorbed. Top with the sliced boiled eggs and egg whites, coriander or spring onion greens and toasted cashews. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for masala egg sevaiya 1 tsp ghee (5g)

1 medium onion, sliced (80g)

2 green chillies, chopped (6g)

1 tsp ginger garlic paste (5g)

1 medium tomato, thinly sliced (80g)

1 capsicum, thinly sliced (120g)

1 medium carrot, thinly sliced (80g)

1½ cups cabbage, thinly sliced (105g)

1 tbsp soy sauce (15g)

1 tbsp tomato ketchup (15g)

1 sachet Maggi Magic Masala (6g)

Salt and pepper to taste (optional)

1 cup roasted sevaiya (100g)

1½ cups hot water (360ml)

4 boiled eggs, thinly sliced (200g) + boiled egg whites, thinly sliced (200g) - For a veg version, swap the eggs and egg whites for 250g grilled paneer cubes (macros will change)

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves or spring onion greens (5g)

10g toasted cashews Method of preparation Heat the ghee in a pan. Add the onion, green chillies and ginger garlic paste, and sauté until golden brown. Add the tomatoes and cook on a high flame for a few minutes. Add the capsicum, carrot and cabbage. Sauté on high flame for a couple of minutes so they stay slightly crunchy. Season with soy sauce, ketchup, Maggi Magic Masala, and salt and pepper if using. Mix well. Add the roasted sevaiya and mix, so it’s coated in the masala. Pour in the hot water, cover & cook till the sevaiya is soft and all the water is absorbed. Top with the sliced boiled eggs and egg whites, coriander or spring onion greens and toasted cashews. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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