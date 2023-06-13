Father's Day 2023: Father's Day is almost here and we cannot keep calm already. This is the day to honour the sacrifices made by all fathers and the father figures of the world to be the wind beneath the wings of their children. Fathers are like roofs on our heads – their numerous sacrifices go unnoticed because they prefer to portray their love for us through their hard work and compromises. Fathers are the pillars of strength for us, and we cannot think of going a day without them being around us. From making us learn to play to helping us in our studies, fathers shape our future and mould us to become better human beings.

Father's Day 2023: Delicious recipes to surprise your dad with(Kunal Kapur/Unsplash)

Father's Day is celebrated on June 18 every year to celebrate the presence of the dads in our lives and how they make our lives easier, more beautiful and better. Fathers are also known for loving their foods. Here are a few dessert recipes that you can prepare at home and surprise your dad at the dinner table.

Paneer cutlet:

Paneer cutlet (Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Oil – 4 tbsp

Asafoetida – ½ tsp

Cumin – 1½ tsp

Ginger, chopped – 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped – 2 nos

Green Peas – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Chilli powder – 2 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Chaat masala – 1 tbsp

Black salt – 1 tsp

Potato boiled & mashed – 1 cup

Paneer crushed – 400 gms/ 2½ cups

Coriander, chopped – handful

Kasoori Methi leaves – 2 tsp

Bread slices – 4 nos

For Slurry

Besan – ½ cup

Salt – a pinch

Water – ½ cup

Oil – to deep fry

Bread crumbs – 2 cups

Bhujia – 1 cup

Method:

To prepare the mixture, heat some oil and add heeng, chopped ginger, and green chillies and stir everything together. The add green peas, salt, chilli powder, coriander, chaat masala, and black salt. Then add the boiled and mashed potatoes and mix everything together. Leet it cool, then add mashed paneer, kasoori methi, salt, and chopped coriander leaves and mix together. Add some homemade breadcrumbs and bind the mix together. To make the coating, add besan, salt and water. Dip the cutlets in the mixture and coat them with breadcrumbs. Then fry them in midium low temperature and serve hot.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

Shahi Phirni:

Shahi Phirni (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

4 cups milk

½ tsp saffron strands

¼ cup short grain rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

15-20 pistachios, blanched and peeled

½ tsp green cardamom powder

2-3 tsps dried rose petals to sprinkle

½ tsp rose water

12 measures Sugar Free Green

Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle

Silver varq for garnish

Method:

Heat a nonstick pan and add milk, half the saffron and allow to boil. Grind the rice with pistachios, remaining saffron and one-fourth cup water. Then add the rice mixture to milk, add green cardamom powder, dried rose petals, rose water and mix well. Cook slowly for around 10 minutes. Mix with Sugar Free Green. Lastly, garnish with rose petals, blanched pistachios and silver varq and serve.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

