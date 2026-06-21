Father's Day 2026: Butter chicken ravioli to kulfi cheesecake, try these 4 recipes to give your dad a special dinner

Father's Day 2026: 21 June is dedicated to celebrating fathers and father figures across the world. On this day, children and family members show their love through gifts, greeting cards or surprises. But real affection is found in little acts of service, and what better way to show it than by cooking something special.ALSO READ: Happy Father's Day 2026 wishes: 200 wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp status to share with your dad to show loveThis Father's Day, bring out your inner chef and put all those MasterChef viewing hours to the test. You can cook with your father and turn it into a fun bonding activity, or surprise him with a thoughtfully prepared dinner at home.

Cook with your father or surprise him with a feast, make sure this day becomes memorable. (Picture credit: AI Generated)

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For dinner, curate a complete menu that feels special and full of flavours. Make it extra special by adding unique cuisines to the table, from continental dishes and Indian-Italian fusion to modern Indian appetisers and fusion desserts.

HT Lifestyle has curated recipes from chefs that capture diverse cuisine flavours and bring a creative culinary spin to Father's Day dinner. The list includes innovative fusion recipes that can give your home-cooked meal a restaurant-style gourmet vibe, while still carrying the grounded warmth of something made at home. The variety makes these dishes worth trying, from experimental desi staples like Butter Chicken with Italian twist to a soulful no-bake dessert that can end the feast on a sweet note. Try these recipes today to bring a smile to your father's face.

1. Butter chicken ravioli

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{{^usCountry}} (Recipe by Chef Ram Pratap Singh Kushwah, specialty chef at Amber India, USA) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Recipe by Chef Ram Pratap Singh Kushwah, specialty chef at Amber India, USA) {{/usCountry}}

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This is a fun twist on the much beloved butter chicken recipe. (Picture credit: Chef Ram Pratap Singh Kushwah)

{{^usCountry}} Cuisine: Indian-Italian FusionServes: 4 Ingredients 250g fresh ravioli sheets

200g shredded tandoori chicken

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp butter

1 cup tomato puree

½ cup cream

1 tsp kasuri methi

Salt to taste Method Mix shredded chicken, ricotta, and garam masala.

Fill ravioli sheets and seal properly.

Boil ravioli for 3–4 minutes.

Prepare sauce using butter, tomato puree, cream, and kasuri methi.

Toss ravioli gently in sauce and serve hot. Garnish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cuisine: Indian-Italian FusionServes: 4 Ingredients 250g fresh ravioli sheets

200g shredded tandoori chicken

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp butter

1 cup tomato puree

½ cup cream

1 tsp kasuri methi

Salt to taste Method Mix shredded chicken, ricotta, and garam masala.

Fill ravioli sheets and seal properly.

Boil ravioli for 3–4 minutes.

Prepare sauce using butter, tomato puree, cream, and kasuri methi.

Toss ravioli gently in sauce and serve hot. Garnish {{/usCountry}}

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Microgreens and parmesan shavings.

2. Smoked paneer tikka crostini

(Recipe by Chef Gaurav Chauhan, executive chef at Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar, Dallas)

Paneer gets a creative twist with minty flavours. (Picture credit: Chef Gaurav Chauhan)

Cuisine: Modern Indian AppetiserServes: 4

Ingredients

1 baguette sliced

200g paneer cubes

2 tbsp hung curd

1 tsp red chili powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

Mint chutney

Pickled onions

Method

Marinate paneer with curd and spices for 30 minutes.

Grill paneer until smoky and charred.

Toast baguette slices.

Spread mint chutney on crostini.

Top with paneer tikka and pickled onions.

Garnish

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Fresh coriander and chilli flakes.

3. Herb-crusted salmon with lemon butter sauce

(Recipe by Chef Bobby Sajwan, sous chef at Tiya Social)

Whether salmon or any fish of your choice, this dish makes for a wonderful delight. (Picture credit: Chef Bobby Sajwan)

Cuisine: ContinentalServes: 4

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 tbsp parsley chopped

1 tsp thyme

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

Method

Coat salmon with breadcrumb-herb mixture.

Pan-sear in olive oil until golden.

Finish in oven for 6–8 minutes.

Prepare lemon butter sauce using butter and lemon juice.

Plate salmon and drizzle sauce over it.

Garnish

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Grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes.

4. Chocolate hazelnut kulfi cheesecake

(By Chef Himanshu Joshi, assistant chef at The Imperia by Dhaba, New Jersey)

End the dinner on a high note with this easy-to-make, no-bake dessert recipe. (Picture credit: Chef Himanshu Joshi)

Cuisine: Fusion dessertServes: 6

Ingredients

200g cream cheese

1 cup whipped cream

½ cup condensed milk

100g dark chocolate melted

½ cup crushed hazelnuts

1 tsp cardamom powder

Biscuit base

Method

Prepare biscuit base in springform tin.

Mix cream cheese, whipped cream, condensed milk, and chocolate.

Add hazelnuts and cardamom powder.

Pour mixture onto base and chill for 6 hours.

Slice and serve cold.

Garnish

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Chocolate shards and roasted hazelnuts.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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