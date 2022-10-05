Festive special recipes: Drool your way into the Dussehra, Diwali celebrations with these 3 vegetarian chaat

October is rid with festive celebrations of Shardiya Navratri, Dussehra or Vijayadashmi, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja and Chhath Puja and what better way to bond with family and friends during the festivities than with a platter of lip-smacking chaat. Never say no to chaat - they too have fillings inside and if you too feel there is no better feeling in the world than a chaat platter on your lap, we got you sorted with recipes of Dahi Bhalle, Dahi Wale Aloo with Kaduu (Pumpkin) ke Pakode and Falahari Aloo Tikki.

They say eating delicious food can be a life changing experience so, never underestimate the power of good food that holds absolutely true when one is talking about chat. Street food will always be Indians' first true love as we view even romantic relationships like gol gappe - crunchy, a little spicy and full of emotions.

According to an Irish proverb, “Laughter is brightest in the place where food is good” and right now it is on our table, in all the festive delicacies that are coming out from the kitchen. Wake up, it's food o'clock! There's no better feeling in the world than a chaat bowl in hand but move over regular chaat, surprise your tastebuds and give your drowsy mid-week self a tangy boost with these recipes of Dahi Bhalle, Dahi Wale Aloo with Kaduu (Pumpkin) ke Pakode and Falahari Aloo Tikki.

1. Dahi Bhalle made by Kuttu Flour

Dahi Bhalle made by Kuttu Flour

Ingredients:

2 TSP Kuttu Ka Aata

2 medium boiled potato

2 green chillies finely chopped

½ TSP grated ginger

1 TSP salt

Ingredients for Dahi:

1 cup curd

½ TSP rock salt

¼ TSP roasted cumin powder

¼ TSP red chilli powder

1 TSP green coriander

Method:

In a bowl take finely grated boiled potatoes and add chilies, grated ginger and kuttu ka aata. Mix all the ingredients properly and then a take a small lemon sized ball on oiled palm and press it gently with hand and make a small disc. Put this into an oiled plate and repeat the process. Incase it is difficult to make it on palm you can even use a small piece pf plastic sheet.

Oil it lightly and place the ball on it and make a disc. Once 5-6 are made, put them in hot oil and fry them till they turn golden in colour. Make sure the oil is not too hot otherwise the vada will burn to too cold- otherwise it will soak up lots of oil. Once all the Vada are fried place them in the prepared curd mixture

Method for curd mixture:

Beat the curd smooth and add rock salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder and mix well. Now put the vadas in the curd mix and dip them well. Sprinkle some red chili powder, cumin powder and garnish it with green coriander. Your vrat ke dahi bhalle are ready. If you like pour some tamrind chutney and green chutney on it.

2. Dahi Wale Aloo with Kaduu (Pumpkin) ke Pakode

Dahi Wale Aloo with Kaduu (Pumpkin) ke Pakode

Ingredients:

4 potatoes half boiled and cubed

½ TSP grated ginger

1 TSP jeera (Cumin Seeds)

1-2 laung (Cloves)

½ cinnamon

1 TSP ghee or any oil

¼ TSP sendha namak (Rock Salt)

Ingredients for curd mixture:

200 gms curd

100 gms water

¼ TSP turmeric powder

½ TSP red chilli powder

¼ Jeera powder

1 TSP Kuttu Aata (or any phalari Aata)

½ TSP Sendha Namak (Rock Salt)

Oil for frying

Method:

Make a mixture of the all the ingredients under the Curd Mixture and keep aside. Heat the oil for frying and fry the half-boiled potatoes till it turns golden. Take them out on a kitchen towel to drain excess oil and then put them in the curd mixture and let them soak for 1/2 – 1 hour.

Later in a Kadai add the ghee and put cumin seeds. When they sputter add the cloves and cinnamon stick. Stir fry for a few secs and then add turmeric powder, grated ginger, red chilli powder. Stir for once and then add potatoes soaked in the curd mixture without the liquid. Just add the soaked potatoes.

Fry them in the ghee for a minute or two. Then add the curd mixture slowly and cook till the oil separates. Turn off the fire and garnish with finely chopped green coriander and serve with samak rice, kuttu puri or Kaduu (Pumpkin) ke pakode

3. Falahari Aloo Tikki

Falahari Aloo Tikki

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Barnyarn Millet/Mordhan/Samu

4 medium potato boiled

2 tsp Green Chilies chopped

1/2 tsp Grated Ginger

3 tbsp Freshly chopped Green Coriander

1 tsp Pepper Powder (Kali Mirch)

1 tsp Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

1/2 tsp Mango Powder (Amchoor) to taste

3 tbsp Ghee or any other cooking oil

Method:

Add sama and 1 and 1/4 cup water in the pressure cooker and pressure cook for 3 whistles on medium heat. When cooker cooled down completely then take out the cooked sama in a bowl and mash with a spoon and then let it come to room temperature.

Mix together grated potato, sama and all the ingredients and mash well (the proportion of cooked sama and boiled potato mixture should be almost same). Grease your palms and make patties of same size from the mixture.

Heat oil/ghee in a flat nonstick pan and shallow fry the patties on medium flame till they become golden and crisp from both the sides (avoid deep frying). Drain on a paper napkin and serve hot.

(Recipes: Anand Rawat, Corporate Chef)