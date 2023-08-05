Friendship Day 2023 recipe special: Summer salads to binge with your best friend
Looking for a delightful summer meal to enjoy with your best friend this Friendship Day? Try these 3 summer salads and thank us later
Summer salads are a refreshing and delightful choice for warm weather so this Friendship Day 2023, embrace the opportunity to relax, chat and savour the summer flavours with your favourite people by trying your hands on some delicious summer salad recipes that you can whip up for your best friend. Visit local farmers' markets together to pick out the freshest and most colourful ingredients for your salads, turn salad-making into a friendly competition, divide into teams and see who can come up with the most creative and delicious salad using a pre-determined set of ingredients.
As for you, we got you sorted with some classic summer salad recipes with more exotic combinations that are not only visually appealing but also convenient to carry and enjoy on-the-go. If you are looking for a delightful summer meal to enjoy with your best friend this Friendship Day, try these 3 summer salads and thank us later:
1. AG Diet Salad
Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 45 mins
Ingredients
White Quinoa 125 gms
Finger millet 100 gms
Roasted Pumpkin25 gms
Mixed Nuts 20 gms
Mixed seeds 13 gms
Lemon-Honey dressing 55 gms
Imported Orange 19 gms
Pomegranate 25gms
Lemon Honey Dressing
|Lemon Juice
70
|gms
|Sunflower oil
140
|gms
|Extra virgin olive oil
70
|gms
|Fresh Thyme
1
|gms
|Shallots
1
|gms
|Dijon Mustard
8
|gms
|Honey
10
|gms
Method for dressing -
Blend lemon juice, chopped shallots, fresh thyme and honey together. Mix extra virgin olive oil and sunflower oil together and then blend it into the lemon mixture to make an emulsion.
Add salt, pepper, and mustard and blend further to season and stabilize the dressing. Finally, add pistachio powder if required and give a gentle mix.
Method for salad -
Mix boiled quinoa, finger millet, orange segments, pomegranate seeds and roasted pumpkin. Add the required amount of lemon–honey dressing to the salad and mix. Add salt, and pepper to season.
Plate the salad and garnish it with a mixture of roasted nuts and seeds. Some more orange segments and pomegranate seeds can be added to the top of the salad to increase visual appeal.
2. Fruity Greek Salad
Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 30 mins
Ingredients
|Organic Lettuce
50
gms
|Figs
15
gms
|Colored bell pepper
15
gms
|Cherry tomatoes
20
gms
|Black Olives
15
gms
|Pomegranate
25
gms
|Feta
30
gms
|Cucumber
20
gms
|Watermelon
45
gms
|Balsamic Dressing
30
gms
|Mango
10
gms
Balsamic Dressing
|Olive Oil
100
gms
|Balsamic Vinegar
30
gms
|Dijon Mustard
3
gms
Method for dressing -
Mix Balsamic vinegar, Olive Oil and Dijon mustard. Season with salt and black pepper.
Method for salad -
Mix all the ingredients mentioned apart from the dressing. Add the dressing to the salad and season with salt and black pepper. Garnish with watermelon, figs, pomegranate seeds and mango.
3. Tomato and Mozzarella Salad
Portion: 1 serving | Duration: 20 mins
Ingredients
|Monterosa tomato
200
|gms
|Mozzarella di bufala
55
|gms
|Pesto
5
|gms
|Tomato coulis
20
|gms
|Gastrique tomato
10
|gms
|Extra virgin olive oil
7
|gms
|Organic lettuce
15
|gms
|Balsamic dressing
5
|gms
|Basil
2
|gms
|Microgreens & Watercress
20
|gms
Tomato Coulis
|Tomato
500
|gms
|Red Vine Vinegar
15
|gms
|Extra Virgin Olive Oil
90
|gms
|Basil
5
|gms
Method for Tomato Coulis -
Blanch, skin and deseed the tomatoes. Blend with all other ingredients mentioned above.
Method for salad -
Slice tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella cheese. Dress with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Make a salad with lettuce, gastrique tomatoes. Dress with balsamic dressing.
Alternate and arrange the tomatoes and mozzarella on a big dollop of tomato coulis. Place a handful portion of salad on the side. Garnish with gastrique tomatoes, basil, pesto, watercress and microgreens.